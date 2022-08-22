LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Purdue soccer team lost a 2-1 contest at Kentucky on Thursday evening at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. The Boilermakers (1-2-0) fell behind 2-0 after 14 minutes, but answered with a goal by fifth-year senior Sydney Duarte less than two minutes later to make it a 2-1 game. However, the visitors could not find the tying goal.

