Read full article on original website
Related
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
wevv.com
North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday
Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
wevv.com
'Take A Kid Outdoors Day' happening in Daviess County on Saturday
Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're hosting an outdoor day for kids and their families on Saturday. The Daviess County Fiscal Court say the "Take A Kid Outdoors Day" is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. Registration at the event begins at...
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Ticket sales begin for Castle Bands Half-Pot
Castle High School's band program is now selling tickets for its annual half-pot. Tickets can be purchased for the Castle Bands Half-Pot from now through Sunday, Oct. 9. Castle Bands has a ticket sale booth set up in front of the Archie and Clyde's restaurant located at 8309 Bell Oaks Dr. in Newburgh, Indiana. They'll be set up and selling tickets there every Thursday through Sunday.
wevv.com
Renowned astronaut, first black woman in space to visit Evansville
A renowned astronaut and the first black female astronaut to travel into space will be giving a speech in Evansville.
WLKY.com
'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana
RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Groundbreaking for a new Habitat For Humanity home happening today in Posey County
Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is crossing the county line once again, for the groundbreaking of a new build in Posey County today. Although 14 homes have been built by the organization in Mount Vernon, this latest project will be the first in northern Posey County. The latest build is...
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
warricknews.com
Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub
This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
WTVW
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
104.1 WIKY
Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville
The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Comments / 0