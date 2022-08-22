ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday

Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
99.5 WKDQ

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
103GBF

In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show

Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Landmarks
wevv.com

Ticket sales begin for Castle Bands Half-Pot

Castle High School's band program is now selling tickets for its annual half-pot. Tickets can be purchased for the Castle Bands Half-Pot from now through Sunday, Oct. 9. Castle Bands has a ticket sale booth set up in front of the Archie and Clyde's restaurant located at 8309 Bell Oaks Dr. in Newburgh, Indiana. They'll be set up and selling tickets there every Thursday through Sunday.
NEWBURGH, IN
WLKY.com

'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana

RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
WASHINGTON, IN
warricknews.com

Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub

This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTVW

Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville

The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy