Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Rochester Man Charged for Choking Woman, Rendering her Unconscious
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
2nd Person Sentenced to Prison For Rochester Laundry Burglaries
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second person has been given a prison sentence for their involvement in a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex last year. 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger today admitted to a second-degree burglary charge through the plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 13 other felony charges and 14 misdemeanor counts connected to the thefts from coin-operated laundry machines at the Silver Lake Apartments on February 27, 2021. Last week, her codefendant in the case, 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson entered into a nearly identical plea agreement.
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Rochester Man Awaiting Drug Sentencing Facing New Drug Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Rochester man awaiting sentencing in a December 2020 drug case has been summoned to Olmsted County Court to answer for two new felony drug charges. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Thomas Mitchell had 47 grams of meth along with other items that indicated an intent to sell drugs...
Traffic Cams Added To Busy Road Near Rochester
“We think the cameras provide users with a greater understanding of what’s happening on their roads,” - Michael Schweyen, district traffic engineer for MnDOT District 6 based in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed four new traffic cameras on Highway 14 west of Rochester. Below you...
Rochester Woman Given Chance to Avoid Prison in 2020 Meth Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - A woman who was arrested in May of last year in connection with a significant drug investigation in Olmsted County was sentenced yesterday for a drug conviction stemming from an investigation two years ago. 36-year-old Marina Garza was given a stayed 78-month prison sentence and was...
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
Iowa Man Charged in Murder of Woman Whose Skull Was Found on Stick
Iowa authorities have made an arrest in the case of a woman whose skull was found some seven months before she was reported missing by her family. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore (photo above) of Osage has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury of Mason City. According...
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Shockingly Green Bathrooms In the Rochester Duplex Spotlight
Headlines are meant to grab your attention, and so, maybe, you think I'm stretching the truth a bit with the green bathroom talk. Maybe I'm just "hyping it up" to get the clicks for this Rochester property. Nope. When you see the bathrooms your eyes will do the whole Roger Rabbit Eyes thing.
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
