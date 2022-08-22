Read full article on original website
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes
The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
Superior Educator Named Wisconsin’s Representative to National Teacher of the Year Program
An incredible honor was announced Monday for a Northland educator! The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. According to the official...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Superior Pride Labor Day Celebration At Barkers Island Details
The 2022 edition of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival happens in the Twin Ports Labor Day Weekend. To celebrate, organizers have established events on both sides of the bridge - with something for everyone. And while events occur on each of the days of the weekend in both Duluth and Superior,...
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
Duluth International Airport Hosting TSA Precheck Enrollment Event
Anyone who has ever traveled by air knows that it can be process that involves a lot of waiting around, with getting through airport security often providing the longest wait of all. However, enrolling in the TSA Precheck program is a way drastically cut down on the amount of time...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
Duluth Firefighters Kick Off The “Fill The Boot” For MDA This Week
Firefighters across the country are all joining together this week to be part of the fill the boot campaign. This event has been going on across the country since 1954 and here in Duluth since 2006. All money that is collected by firefighters goes towards raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA.
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]
Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus
The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
See How an Electrified Stretch of Water Keeps Carp out of The Great Lakes
Keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes is such a priority that the US Government actually electrifies a stretch of water to stop the invasive species from entering. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, "The Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) is the only continuous connection between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins and poses the greatest potential risk for the transfer of aquatic nuisance species." This is why an area near Romeoville, Illinois has become ground zero in the war against Bighead carp and Silver carp.
Family Fun! ‘Kids, Cops & Cars’ is Thursday in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park
On Thursday, August 18, the Duluth Police Department is once again hosting their fun, family-friendly event at Bayfront Festival Park. 'Kids, Cops, & Cars' is a Northland favorite that once again promises a lot of fun activities for all. The Duluth Police Department shared the details of the event through...
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course
Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
