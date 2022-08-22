This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO