Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
KIMA TV
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
KIMA TV
FCSO warning fishermen about vehicle break-ins along the river
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — After several reports recently, Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are warning fishermen about an uptick in car break-ins along the river. FCSO said several fishermen are coming back to their vehicles after fishing trips to find them broken into and valuables were stolen. If you're planning...
KIMA TV
Clerk punched in face shares story; suspect facing felony charges
A man is now facing multiple felony charges after a violent outburst in Richland on Monday. Conoco employee Stephanie Coleman told us a man came to the register wanting to buy cigarettes, and after the transaction, he reached over the register and for no apparent reason, punched Coleman in the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Airline files for bankruptcy; travelers facing cancellations
PASCO, Wash. — On August 23rd, Aha Airlines announced they're filing for bankruptcy and ceasing operations. Now, travelers throughout the Tri-Cities are facing flight cancellations. The airline is filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code and will no longer be offering flights. Yet this doesn't...
Comments / 0