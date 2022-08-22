Today's D Brief: Russia says Ukraine behind Moscow car-bombing; MRAPs, TOWs, Javelins, among $775M in new US arms to Kyiv; RoK-US drills begin; And a bit more.

Read full article on original website
NATO chief warns Putin 'the whole alliance will react' if he invades a NATO nation and says Ukraine war 'is the most dangerous situation in Europe since WW2'
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and...
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend is a 'cover operation', according to former Russian MP
Putin’srumored relationship with former gymnast,Alina Kabaeva, made headlines when a Russian newspaper reported that he was going to leave his wife for the now-politician. Although the newspaper was suspended shortly after, theories continue to emerge over a decade later. A ‘cover operation’?. Most recently, the alleged relationship...
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russia Names Three Countries in Nuclear Danger Over Shelling of Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to military action near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster."
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as hellish, adding that Russia still has the upper hand in the region. Kyiv ordered the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk, a part of the Donbas, last weekend amid severe fighting there.
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
