Boston, MA

Officers assigned to District C-6 Provide 11-Year-Old Male with Social Services Following a Call For a Breaking and Entering

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 5 days ago
bpdnews.com

A7 (East Boston) Drug Control Unit, in Conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police, Arrest Male on Narcotics Charges

After a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of Revere and Malden with ties to the City of Boston, members of the A-7 DCU applied for and were granted multiple search warrants for addresses in Malden and Revere. As a result of these warrants, Officers arrested Juan Pablo Valencia Cardenas, 22, of Revere, on drug distribution charges.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect

At about 7:18 PM, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, officer assigned to the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted a firearm investigation in the area of 950 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of suspect Keondre Tyler Barrett, 22 of Boston. Based on information received, officers became...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Jamaica Plain

At about 7:36 PM, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Dequann Whyte-Cohen, 30, of Boston, in front of 736 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. While on patrol in the area officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Firefighter's Credit Union Presents Check for BPD Health and Wellness

Richard Hayworth, Boston Firefighter’s Credit Union, presented a check to several Boston Police Unions to continue the body scan undertaking for Officer Health and Wellness. The program was started a few years ago, with the majority of the funding coming from the City of Boston Credit Union and the Boston Fire Credit Union.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

South Boston Man Arrested on Firearm and Drug Trafficking Charges

At about 9:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Shalik Jordan, 30, of South Boston. While on patrol in the area of 229 E 8th Street in South Boston, officers observed a...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Coffee with a Cop in South Boston

Coffee with a Cop: Thanks to all those who stopped by Coffee with a Cop at Olga’s Kafe earlier today in South Boston. District personnel from C-6 (South Boston) and Community Engagement were on hand to meet and greet community members on a beautiful summer morning in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Dorchester Man in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

At about 5:41 PM, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), arrested Elijah Derosa-Hampton, 18, of Dorchester at the intersection of Roxbury Street and Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers were patrolling the Nubian Square area as part of an on-going firearm investigation. Officers...
BOSTON, MA

