Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
How Do You Report A Burned Out Street Light In Tyler, Texas? It’s Easy.
They are there to light the way and most of the time you don't even notice them until they're out. I'm talking about street lights. They line our streets and highways and hang over the roadway to illuminate the roads and intersections throughout Tyler and East Texas every single night to make driving and walking along the street a bit safer.
Host A Fun Neighborhood Block Party In Tyler, Texas For National Night Out
How well do you actually know your neighbors? How well do you actually know the Tyler Police officers or your town's local officers that patrol your neighborhood? If you're like most neighbors you don't know them all, you can change that though on Tuesday, October 4th. When you host a...
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
Former Mayor Of Athens, TX Guilty Of Federal Child Obscenity Violations
Last year, the city of Athens, TX was rocked with the shocking news of the city's mayor being arrested by Longview Police for online solicitation of a Minor and sexual conduct forcing his immediate resignation from his position. He recently had his day in federal court on those charges. The...
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
Let’s Hope That Retiming Of Signals In Tyler, Texas Helps Traffic Flow
When you think about it, living in Tyler, Texas isn't all that bad. We have nearly every retail outlet and restaurant option available to us, just like the major metropolitan areas to our west and southwest have, there isn't a lot of crime, there are many outdoor activities to get involved in, and the residents are extremely friendly along with many other things including access to healthcare.
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, “Wings are Top Tier!”
Ok, I hadn't even heard of this place before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. But now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself this weekend. I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
New Program Allows City of Tyler Employees to Bring Babies to Work
A new program has been put in place for City of Tyler, Texas employees that will allow them to bring their babies to work. And from what we can see so far, it seems to be working out very well!. We love seeing the City of Tyler take this practical...
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
$1,000 Grand Prize Up For Grabs at Chili Wars 2022 in Tyler, TX
Everyone has their own special recipe for chili but now is the time to start perfecting that recipe because we are not far away from Chili Wars 2022. Essentially, it’s a chili cook off but this one is taken to the next level as there is a $1,000 grand prize for the top chili at the event. Obviously, chili and good people will be the start of the show at chili wars 2022 but there will be lots of other fun stuff going on.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
Jake The Blue Heeler Is Ready To Bring Joy To Your Family
The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has an extremely good-looking working dog available for adoption right now that will just fit right into your active family or your working ranch. Jake has been at the shelter for less than a month and he's eager to find his fur-ever...
