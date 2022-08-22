ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas

It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great

There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
HAWKINS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Let’s Hope That Retiming Of Signals In Tyler, Texas Helps Traffic Flow

When you think about it, living in Tyler, Texas isn't all that bad. We have nearly every retail outlet and restaurant option available to us, just like the major metropolitan areas to our west and southwest have, there isn't a lot of crime, there are many outdoor activities to get involved in, and the residents are extremely friendly along with many other things including access to healthcare.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests

Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

$1,000 Grand Prize Up For Grabs at Chili Wars 2022 in Tyler, TX

Everyone has their own special recipe for chili but now is the time to start perfecting that recipe because we are not far away from Chili Wars 2022. Essentially, it’s a chili cook off but this one is taken to the next level as there is a $1,000 grand prize for the top chili at the event. Obviously, chili and good people will be the start of the show at chili wars 2022 but there will be lots of other fun stuff going on.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall

The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Classic Rock 96.1

The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage

The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
WINONA, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

