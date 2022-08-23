ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFCFA_0hQdPKZs00

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits in the tunnel before playing the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
494
Followers
914
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy