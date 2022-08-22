Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Friday Night Lights … and Saturday’s sun
After their disappointing home losses in Week 1, each team slipped one spot in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings: The Storm are now No. 2, the Rams are No. 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the team that beat the Rams on their new turf, La Cueva, dropped a spot to No. 3, while previous No. 5 Centennial is now No. 1.
High school football Thursday night highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football has begun. There were quite a few games on Thursday night, and here is a breakdown of some of the action. St. Pius X and Highland came into the week winless, however one team did not look like it. The Hornets found the end zone on […]
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit, says opponent cannot hold position
A convicted felon is running to become a state lawmaker. The decision has sparked a lawsuit, however.
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
rrobserver.com
A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR
From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating
The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
KOAT 7
New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
rrobserver.com
Four arrested for DWI and one for narcotics at ENDWI checkpoint in Rio Rancho
Last Friday, RRPD conducted a DWI Checkpoint in the area of Unser & Northern, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. Officers arrested 4 intoxicated drivers, and 1 for a narcotics-related offense. On its Facebook site, the police department suggests: “If you plan on drinking, please plan a ride in...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
Albuquerque man will serve 5 years for over $1.5 million in auto loan fraud
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rick Benavidez, 47, of Albuquerque, is heading to prison for five years and three months after pleading guilty on April 29 to two counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and one count of making fraudulent returns, statements, or other documents. Benavidez led and organized two auto […]
Complaints stack up about messy, ‘dangerous’ Four Hills property
The mess is four years in the making. Neighbors said not only is the house unsightly, but it's also a huge safety risk.
Woman with long criminal history charged with murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Santa Fe, NM — 20 Top Places!
Santa Fe offers a picturesque sight that history buffs easily fall in love with. Apart from its Pueblo style, the city likewise hosts an eclectic dining scene perfect for foodies. Mornings are extra special because of the mouthwatering meals available. Sticking to a healthy diet won’t be a problem with...
rrobserver.com
Major drug bust in Sandoval County
Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
Woman charged with stealing from Target stores takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise took a plea deal on Tuesday. Feliz Sanchez faced 23 counts of shoplifting and aggravated assault charges for stealing more than $37,000 worth of items from Target stores. Under the plea deal, Sanchez pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting over $500 but less […]
