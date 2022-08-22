ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Friday Night Lights … and Saturday’s sun

After their disappointing home losses in Week 1, each team slipped one spot in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings: The Storm are now No. 2, the Rams are No. 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the team that beat the Rams on their new turf, La Cueva, dropped a spot to No. 3, while previous No. 5 Centennial is now No. 1.
KRQE News 13

High school football Thursday night highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football has begun. There were quite a few games on Thursday night, and here is a breakdown of some of the action. St. Pius X and Highland came into the week winless, however one team did not look like it. The Hornets found the end zone on […]
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
KRQE News 13

Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon

A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
rrobserver.com

A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR

From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
KOAT 7

New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
KRQE News 13

Woman with long criminal history charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Santa Fe, NM — 20 Top Places!

Santa Fe offers a picturesque sight that history buffs easily fall in love with. Apart from its Pueblo style, the city likewise hosts an eclectic dining scene perfect for foodies. Mornings are extra special because of the mouthwatering meals available. Sticking to a healthy diet won’t be a problem with...
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with stealing from Target stores takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise took a plea deal on Tuesday. Feliz Sanchez faced 23 counts of shoplifting and aggravated assault charges for stealing more than $37,000 worth of items from Target stores. Under the plea deal, Sanchez pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting over $500 but less […]
