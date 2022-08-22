Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
tribpapers.com
Beverly-Hanks Joins Allen Tate Realtors
Asheville – This announcement marks Allen Tate’s entry into the Asheville/Mountain region and the growth of a homegrown business as Beverly-Hanks joins a family of the nation’s top independent real estate brokers. Allen Tate is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8...
Smoky Mountain News
Lawsuit puts Ghost Town development in limbo
Just two weeks after a lawsuit was filed to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky, LLC — the company that claims to be developing the former amusement park — attorneys representing the party wishing to keep it intact has filed to move the case to the state’s business court.
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
tribpapers.com
Town Records Accuracy Called Into Question
Woodfin – First, it was aldermen for the first 49 years of the Town of Woodfin’s existence. In 2020, that changed to commissioners. Two years later, now it’s councilmembers. Why so many changes? Do the elected members of Woodfin have an identity crisis?. On Tuesday evening (Aug....
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
asheville.com
Asheville Outlets Announces Opening of Aéropostale
Asheville Outlets has announced the opening of Aéropostale, a specialty retailer of high-quality denim and fashion basics offered at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. A destination specialty store for young men and women seeking fun, classic casuals at affordable prices, Aéropostale offers a wide array...
healthleadersmedia.com
Mission Hospital Nurses Again Publicly Charge the Administration With ‘Chronic Short Staffing’
Not so, health system responds; Mission Health has more employed nurses now than January 2022, spokesperson says. — Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, is under fire for the third time in less than a year for safety issues as RNs there have scheduled a protest rally on Thursday, August 25, for alleged “chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.”
my40.tv
Mission Hospital nurses rally for patient safety; cite concerns of chronic short staffing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Registered nurses from Mission Hospital rallied Thursday morning in protest of what they say is management's refusal to address chronic short staffing. National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the protest saying since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
biltmorebeacon.com
City of Asheville to announcement new golf course management
A community meeting to provide updates on new management of the city’s Municipal Golf Course will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, 285 Livingston St., Asheville. The meeting will address rates, transitioning employees between companies and general topics of...
tribpapers.com
Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions
Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
tribpapers.com
This Sunday Free Symphony in the Park
Asheville – Pack Square Park, downtown Asheville. Sunday, August 28, 7:00 pm. With Darko Butorac conducting the Asheville Symphony, come enjoy this outdoor concert. featuring tunes from beloved classical, pops, and movie music including Pirates of the Caribbean; Rossini’s William Tell Overture; the Sound of Music; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; Indiana Jones; and more. This free general admission event in the heart of Downtown Asheville brings live orchestral music to the entire community.
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer prompts road closure for I-40 East near Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 Eastbound near Old Fort were closed off Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer crash. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 24, closing off both lanes of I-40 East at Mile Marker 70, one mile west of Exit 72 (US 70/West Main Street).
WYFF4.com
Fire department asks Falls Park visitors to stay out of water after 8th waterfall rescue this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville Fire Department is asking Falls Park visitors to stay off the rocks and out of the water after their eighth waterfall rescue this year. “We seem to see more daredevils try to brave these falls because face it, you look at here,...
3 charged following pursuits in Rutherford Co.
Three people were charged after leading deputies on three pursuits over the weekend in Rutherford County.
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
