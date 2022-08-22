ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price briefly loses $20K on 'bunch of nothing' Powell speech

Bitcoin (BTC) analysts were keen to draw fresh price targets on Aug. 27 after the largest cryptocurrency briefly fell below $20,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $19,945 on Bitstamp the night after hawkish comments from the United States Federal Reserve. Intraday losses for the pair...
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Binance Chain (BNB) rallied 66% since the crypto market crashed

BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain , has bounced 66% from its $183 low in mid-June. The move consolidates its position as the third-ranked cryptocurrency (when stablecoin market caps are removed) and reflects a $50 billion market capitalization. BNB has outperformed the broader altcoin market capitalization after a devastating 73% correction that began in November 2021.
CoinTelegraph

Wen moon? Probably not soon: Why Bitcoin traders should make friends with the trend

The impact of Federal Reserve policy and Bitcoin’s higher timeframe market structure suggest that BTC price is not yet ready for a trend reversal. Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to chop below the $22,000 level and the wider narrative among traders and the mainstream media suggests that a risk-off sentiment is a dominant perspective ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole summit.
CoinTelegraph

Why $20.8K is a critical level for Bitcoin | Find out now on Market Talks with Charlie Burton

In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Charlie Burton. Charlie is a professional trader with 24 years of experience and has been trading full-time since 2001. He is the founder of EzeeTrader and Charlie Burton Trading. He is also undefeated in the annual London Forex show live trade-off for the five years it was running. He has also been featured in the hugely popular BBC documentary "Trader, Millions by the Minute." Charlie is one of the very few trading educators who is also a professional money manager trading FCA-regulated capital.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price taps $21.3K ahead of Fed Chair Powell Jackson Hole speech

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to daily lows on Aug. 26 as market nerves heightened into new macro triggers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $21,332 on Bitstamp ahead of fresh commentary from Jerome Powell, Chair of the United States Federal Reserve. Part of the Fed’s Jackson...
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank will continue to use the “tools forcefully” to bring down inflation, which is close to its highest level in 40 years. He cautioned that the restrictive policy may remain for some time and warned that it could “bring some pain to households and businesses.”
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
CoinTelegraph

Still waiting: SEC delays VanEck's third Bitcoin spot ETF application

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a decision on the latest application for a Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by global investment firm VanEck. The company has long been trying to get the green light for what will be the first BTC ETF in...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price gains 3.5% as US PCE data supports shrinking inflation

Bitcoin (BTC) rose rapidly later on Aug. 26 as fresh economic data from the United States furthered hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a 3.55% rise for BTC/USD on the day, allowing the pair to match highs from earlier in the week.
CoinTelegraph

72% of Russians say they have never bought Bitcoin: Survey

Cryptocurrency adoption in Russia has not been moving too fast as an overwhelming majority of Russians have apparently noever bought crypto, according to a new survey. Switzerland-based cryptocurrency wallet provider Tangem in July conducted an online poll to learn more about cryptocurrency investors in Russia. As many as 72% of...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto ATM firm Bitcoin Depot aims to go public in 2023 via $885M SPAC deal

Bitcoin Depot, a major cryptocurrency ATM provider in the United States, is planning to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot has reached a definitive agreement to merge with the SPAC GSR II Meteora (GSRM) in an $885 million deal to go public, the firm officially announced on Thursday.
CoinTelegraph

Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside

A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
CoinTelegraph

CME Bitcoin futures see record discount amid 'very bearish sentiment'

Bitcoin (BTC) futures are starting to see record discounts as sentiment among derivatives traders worsens. In its latest dedicated report issued Aug. 23, analysis firm Arcane Research painted a worrying picture of the morale among BTC futures participants. Futures basis revisits June lows. After an initial shock during June’s BTC...
CoinTelegraph

US stocks lose $1.25T in a day — more than entire crypto market cap

Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. Across the board, risk assets took a major hit — U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. Analyst: Powell retiring "soft landing" rhetoric. As comments...
CoinTelegraph

Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back

Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrencies copying Bitcoin don’t really make the cut, experts say

Cointelegraph’s Joseph Hall interviewed Bitcoin (BTC) advocates Pierre and Morgen Rochard, the hosts of the Bitcoin for Advisors podcast, at the Surfin’ Bitcoin 2022 event held in France. The group talked about how France can attract more miners, where Bitcoin fits in terms of financial planning and the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph

Celsius bankruptcy proceedings show complexities amid declining hope of recovery

Celsius Network is one of the many crypto lending firms that have been swept up in the wake of the so-called “crypto contagion.”. Rumors of Celsius’ insolvency began circulating in June after the crypto lender was forced to halt withdrawals due to “extreme market conditions” on June 13. It eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a month later on July 13.
