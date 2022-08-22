Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
nwi.life
PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
nwi.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
nwi.life
Harley-Davidson’s Heather Mahlum: Service, family, and patience
A crafter, a mother, a new grandmother, and a service writer – meet Heather Mahlum of Harley-Davidson of Michigan City. “I kind of feel like I’ve been working here for years,” she said. However, Mahlum started her service writing position just this past July. Previously, Mahlum worked...
nwi.life
Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship
Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
nwi.life
Centier Bank Names Marie Mitchell as Branch Manager of Gary Downtown Location
Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Marie Mitchell as Branch Manager at Centier Bank’s Gary Downtown branch. Mitchell joined Centier Bank in 2008 after working several years in the financial industry. Prior to working in banking, she served...
nwi.life
La Porte and Starke Names Chief Nursing Officer
Keith Nichols, CEO for Northwest Health – La Porte and Northwest Health - Starke, has appointed Scott Ellis, DNP, MBA, BSB, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, CVRN-BC as its Chief Nursing Officer. Ellis holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma and a Bachelor of...
WIFR
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
nwi.life
Legacy Foundation Names Kelly Anoe New President and CEO
Legacy Foundation’s Board of Directors announces Kelly Anoe as the Foundation’s sixth President and CEO. The announcement was made Friday evening during Legacy Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Kelly succeeds Carolyn Saxton, who announced her retirement earlier this year and celebrated her last day at the anniversary event.
blockclubchicago.org
School Supply Giveaway, Vaccines, Free Food And More Are Coming To South Chicago This Weekend
SOUTH CHICAGO — Community groups are partnering for a back-to-school giveaway this weekend in South Chicago. Neighbors can enjoy free food, music, a gaming truck, shop from local vendors and get resources from local organizations noon-6 p.m. Saturday at 8800-9000 S. Commercial Ave., according to a Facebook post. There...
tmpresale.com
Ladies Night With Jodecis performance in Hammond, IN Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The Ladies Night With Jodeci presale password has finally been listed: During the Ladies Night With Jodeci presale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats before anyone else. You might not get another chance to see Ladies Night With Jodeci’s show in Hammond, IN. Here is...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
nwi.life
Memorial Opera House sets the stage for proposed renovations and upgrades
Porter County's beloved and historical Memorial Opera House (MOH) is hoping to see some major upgrades soon with proposed plans to rehabilitate and renovate the landmark building while honoring the intent of the Civil War veterans by preserving it as a living, breathing memorial. Monument or Memorial Hall?. The Opera...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: School is officially back in session for the Lowell Red Devils
The students at Lowell High School (LHS) cherished their last weeks of summer as the 2022-2023 school year quickly approached on August 18. That morning, the halls were filled with students both excited to be back, but also sad that their summer had officially come to an end. As this...
nwi.life
Legacy Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting Lake County and Honors the Retirement of President & CEO Carolyn Saxton
On Friday, August 19 the Legacy Foundation held its 30th Year Celebration. Nearly 300 guests from across Northwest Indiana gathered to celebrate not only 30 great years of serving the community, but also the retirement of Carolyn Saxton, Legacy Foundation’s President. Everyone clapped, cheered, and cried a few tears as Saxton passed the baton to Kelly Anoe, Legacy Foundation’s new President.
wgnradio.com
Make up to $450 working the polls on Election Day
Max Beaver, the Director of Public Information for the Chicago Board of Elections, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election in November and how you can apply to be an election judge or an election coordinator.
Three women start first cooperative cleaning service on Southeast Side
With the help of Chicago and Cook County, a trio of cleaning workers has created what’s said to be the first cooperative cleaning service on the Southeast Side of Chicago.
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day
On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.
Near West Side housing for people with disabilities on the way
There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side for an affordable housing development for people with disabilities.
