Hammond, IN

nwi.life

PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
WESTVILLE, IN
nwi.life

$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities

Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Harley-Davidson’s Heather Mahlum: Service, family, and patience

A crafter, a mother, a new grandmother, and a service writer – meet Heather Mahlum of Harley-Davidson of Michigan City. “I kind of feel like I’ve been working here for years,” she said. However, Mahlum started her service writing position just this past July. Previously, Mahlum worked...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship

Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Hammond, IN
Lifestyle
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
nwi.life

Centier Bank Names Marie Mitchell as Branch Manager of Gary Downtown Location

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Marie Mitchell as Branch Manager at Centier Bank’s Gary Downtown branch. Mitchell joined Centier Bank in 2008 after working several years in the financial industry. Prior to working in banking, she served...
GARY, IN
nwi.life

La Porte and Starke Names Chief Nursing Officer

Keith Nichols, CEO for Northwest Health – La Porte and Northwest Health - Starke, has appointed Scott Ellis, DNP, MBA, BSB, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, CVRN-BC as its Chief Nursing Officer. Ellis holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma and a Bachelor of...
LA PORTE, IN
WIFR

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Legacy Foundation Names Kelly Anoe New President and CEO

Legacy Foundation’s Board of Directors announces Kelly Anoe as the Foundation’s sixth President and CEO. The announcement was made Friday evening during Legacy Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Kelly succeeds Carolyn Saxton, who announced her retirement earlier this year and celebrated her last day at the anniversary event.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
nwi.life

Legacy Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting Lake County and Honors the Retirement of President & CEO Carolyn Saxton

On Friday, August 19 the Legacy Foundation held its 30th Year Celebration. Nearly 300 guests from across Northwest Indiana gathered to celebrate not only 30 great years of serving the community, but also the retirement of Carolyn Saxton, Legacy Foundation’s President. Everyone clapped, cheered, and cried a few tears as Saxton passed the baton to Kelly Anoe, Legacy Foundation’s new President.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wgnradio.com

Make up to $450 working the polls on Election Day

Max Beaver, the Director of Public Information for the Chicago Board of Elections, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election in November and how you can apply to be an election judge or an election coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day

On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.  
CHICAGO, IL

