MLB

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah very calmly called out Gerrit Cole for getting mad at him

By Andy Nesbitt
 5 days ago
The Blue Jays and Yankees had another battle in the Bronx on Sunday that got a little heated and led to the benches partly clearing before the two guys involved – Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah and Yankees star Aaron Judge – calmed things down.

Manoah hit Judge with a sinker in the fifth inning. Judge had some words for Manoah, which prompted Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to come out of the dugout and have words for Manoah as well.

Nothing crazy happened after that but it was a little weird to see Cole come firing out of the dugout and being so angry at Manoah.

After the game Manoah said he’d have no problem settling things with Cole if the Yankees pitcher wanted to escalate the situation:

