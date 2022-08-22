Hundreds of Ukrainians have attended a cultural event in Dublin city centre to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.The event in Mountjoy Square Park on Saturday was organised by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland (UCCI), supported by the Embassy of Ukraine.Families were involved in activities from biscuit decoration to wood craft, painting and dancing. There were also stalls selling traditional Ukrainian cuisine.UCCI chief executive Michael Baskin said the it was important for the community to come together to celebrate the traditions of their home country in the midst of the difficulties they face.Mr Baskin, who moved to Ireland more than 20 years ago,...

SOCIETY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO