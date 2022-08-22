ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Vladimir Putin
Josep Borrell
The Independent

‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park

Hundreds of Ukrainians have attended a cultural event in Dublin city centre to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.The event in Mountjoy Square Park on Saturday was organised by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland (UCCI), supported by the Embassy of Ukraine.Families were involved in activities from biscuit decoration to wood craft, painting and dancing. There were also stalls selling traditional Ukrainian cuisine.UCCI chief executive Michael Baskin said the it was important for the community to come together to celebrate the traditions of their home country in the midst of the difficulties they face.Mr Baskin, who moved to Ireland more than 20 years ago,...
