Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement
It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: This might be first time PGA Tour care what players think
Jon Rahm claimed recently was the first time he believed the PGA Tour "actually cared" about what their members think in light of the sweeping changes announced to try and fend off the threat of LIV Golf. In a report by Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective, the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com
Have LIV Golf just revealed all SEVEN Boston signings via ticket codes?!
Seven names from the current PGA Tour membership have been used and accepted on the LIV Golf Tour website ticket discount code for the next event in Boston. As reported by No Laying Up, PGA Tour stars Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale and Harold Varner III all have eligible surnames than can be used to get a discount for the fourth event of the Saudi-backed series.
golfmagic.com
Max Homa "could be Tiger Woods" with big fan support at Tour Championship
Max Homa claimed he could be the next Tiger Woods if popularity was decided by "being yelled at in the weirdest ways possible" as he experienced at the Tour Championship. Homa shot his best ever score on the PGA Tour on Friday at the Tour Championship, making six birdies and an eagle on his way to a 62 to reach tied eighth in the season-ending PGA Tour leaderboard.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Lee Westwood hopes PGA Tour hypocrites "choke on their words"
Former World No.1 and LIV Golf Invitational Series player Lee Westwood says he "laughs" at the changes the "bullying" PGA Tour have announced, claiming they are just copying the series fronted by Greg Norman. In an interview with John Huggan of Golf Digest, the 49-year-old Englishman has opened up further...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods makes another announcement after saving PGA Tour blushes (for now)
Tiger Woods may not be playing at the moment but he's certainly keeping himself busy. Woods, 46, appears to have saved the PGA Tour's blushes - at least for now - with the announcement of sweeping and lucrative changes by the PGA Tour to try and stop LIV Golf pinching even more of their best players.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour Boston: Date, field, teams, payout info, course
LIV Golf Boston is the fourth $25million event of the controversial series' inaugural season. It is the first tournament after golf's civil war finally made its way to the courtroom after several LIV players were named in an antitrust lawsuit. Originally, there were 11 players who took legal action. Three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship will be "weird" because of LIV Golf players, says Fitzy
Reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick admitted he believes it will be "awkward" at the forthcoming BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club after a number of LIV Golf players have been confirmed in the field. Fitzpatrick spent the earlier part of the week in Atlanta appearing a little bit frustrated...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebels set to have large presence at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
A large group of LIV Golf Tour players are set to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the DP World Tour continue its forgiving approach to the defectors. As pointed out by Jamie Weir from Sky Sports, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are on the entry list for the old European Tour's flagship event to be held at its flagship venue in September.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf want to depose Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy over player meeting
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have reportedly been served subpoena notices to reveal details of the "players only" meeting before the BMW Championship. The meeting took place on Tuesday before the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs at Wilmington Country Club. Following...
golfmagic.com
Conflicting LIV Golf reports cause confusion over Cameron Young's future
Cameron Young is standing in a hallway with two doors labelled LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in front of him. Whether he has actually decided on a door yet remains to be seen. The strongest sign that he had chosen the LIV door emerged on Friday when No Laying Up noticed his surname was an eligible word in the ticket discount code section for the LIV Golf Boston Invitational.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour as 4 players drop off
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names. That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak. The amended complaint was filed Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. Three players still on the lawsuit — Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford — previously sought a temporary restraining order to played in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The judge denied their request two weeks ago.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman ROASTS Jay Monahan over new PGA Tour changes
Greg Norman has taken to his Instagram page to roast Jay Monahan with a meme after seeing the PGA Tour increase prize money at 12 "elevated events" to match those of the LIV Golf Tour. Earlier today ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship that will determine the winner of the...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Bland claims DP World Tour missed opportunity with Dustin Johnson
LIV Golf Invitational Series player Richard Bland claims DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley missed a trick. Bland, 49, recently appeared on an episode of the Bros and Birdies podcast, where he explained that Dustin Johnson was ready to join the former European Tour circuit. That was reportedly on...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro Lee Westwood doubts PGA Tour shake-up after Jon Rahm interview
LIV Golf player Lee Westwood has questioned the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour following Jon Rahm's confused comments at the Tour Championship. Rahm, who is playing at the season-ending finale at East Lake this week, was asked about the huge changes to the PGA Tour in 2023 which has supposedly secured the participation of the 'top 20' players in 20 events next year.
golfmagic.com
Joaquin Niemann undecided on LIV Golf move at Tour Championship
Joaquin Niemann still hasn't decided if he will sign for the LIV Golf Tour despite strong indications emerging on Friday that he has already left the PGA Tour. Niemann, 23, was an eligible name on the ticket discount section of the LIV Golf website, a promotion that the company has run to allow fans to buy cheaper tickets or even get free tickets.
golfmagic.com
Fan favourite golfer Mike Visacki makes 20TH HOLE-IN-ONE!
Many of you will remember Mike Visacki and his journey to the PGA Tour in 2021. He made two appearances on the circuit and made friends with one of the best players on the planet. The 28-year-old has resurfaced with some activity on social media. On Thursday, he excitedly told...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy on LIV-linked Cam Smith: "I disagree with a lot of people"
Rory McIlroy appears to have also confirmed Cameron Smith is likely heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the $75m Tour Championship at East Lake. Earlier in the week the Northern Irishman, 33, confirmed that he held a private chat with the 150th Open winner, explaining...
golfmagic.com
WIN free tickets to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
GolfMagic has teamed up with DP World to offer three pairs of tickets to the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey. To enter, simply head over to GolfMagic's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and follow the simple...
Comments / 0