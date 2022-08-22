We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Blogger Kat Jamieson of ”With Love From Kat” knew the kitchen was going to be the heart of her Connecticut home. Having relocated from a Soho apartment in New York City, she and her husband, Thomas, were jazzed to have more room for cooking, hosting, and entertaining. Even though the couple loved the location and size of the cook space, they knew it could be better suited to their design tastes and needs.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO