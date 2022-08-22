Read full article on original website
AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars. A civil enforcement action filed in Ramsey County District Court Wednesday requires that Welch Charities liquidate its assets, distribute them to another similar nonprofit, and dissolve.
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
boreal.org
‘Overzealous’ law enforcement could impact Voyageurs National Park tourism
David Colburn - The Timberjay News - August 24, 2022. Complaints from surrounding communities and business owners about what they see as overzealous law enforcement by Voyageurs National Park rangers have reached the ears of a local state legislator, who is calling for federal and state actions to address the issue.
msn.com
DeRusha Eats: Top 10 new Minnesota State Fair foods
"On the first day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, I more than 25 different new foods. And I'm paying the price, but I do it for you. Here are my Top 10 new foods, RANKED!" Read Jason's thoughts on new State Fair foods in his Minnesota Monthly column here.
wnax.com
Minnesota Dairy Crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda (RIN-da), a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families....
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors
This is an exciting year at the Minnesota State Fair for many reasons – but the wide array of new food vendors has us particularly excited. This year, there are 10 new vendors, serving foods ranging from pizza to root beer; arepas to steak dinners. I went along on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Why is the Dirt in This Minnesota Creek Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
Minnesota educators plead for support amid staffing shortage
MINNEAPOLIS -- Union educators around Minnesota are telling their stories amid a severe staffing shortage.The union - Education Minnesota - published "Pandemic Reflections," which says that only 12% of educators surveyed are happy with their job.They also said workloads are unmanageable, educators lack a voice in decision making, student mental health is at a crisis level, and education support professionals feel disrespected and exploited. Additionally, educators are reporting higher levels of physical and mental health concerns, they are exhausted by a lack of meaningful support, and lawmakers continue to fail special education students, the report says. In a virtual news conference, educators...
Minnesota Commerce Department hosting auction for hundreds of lost treasures
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — If you're into treasure hunting, check this out. Starting Sept. 1t, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is hosting an auction of lost treasures. "The items found on the auction site were essentially abandoned in a safety deposit box," Jacqueline Olson with the Minnesota Department of Commerce says.
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
fox9.com
St. Paul schools approves smudging policy
St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
WATCH: Minnesota’s State Bird Proves To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
KARE 11 Investigates: Calls for Attorney General to prosecute jail medical neglect death
ST PAUL, Minn. — “Give the case to Keith, give the case to Keith,” chanted a small crowd gathered outside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office in downtown St Paul. The chant was led by Del Shea Perry, the mother of Hardel Sherrell. Sherrell died in...
