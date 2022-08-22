ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

DeRusha Eats: Top 10 new Minnesota State Fair foods

"On the first day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, I more than 25 different new foods. And I'm paying the price, but I do it for you. Here are my Top 10 new foods, RANKED!" Read Jason's thoughts on new State Fair foods in his Minnesota Monthly column here.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

Minnesota Dairy Crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda (RIN-da), a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families....
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota educators plead for support amid staffing shortage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Union educators around Minnesota are telling their stories amid a severe staffing shortage.The union - Education Minnesota - published "Pandemic Reflections," which says that only 12% of educators surveyed are happy with their job.They also said workloads are unmanageable, educators lack a voice in decision making, student mental health is at a crisis level, and education support professionals feel disrespected and exploited. Additionally, educators are reporting higher levels of physical and mental health concerns, they are exhausted by a lack of meaningful support, and lawmakers continue to fail special education students, the report says. In a virtual news conference, educators...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul schools approves smudging policy

St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
SAINT PAUL, MN

