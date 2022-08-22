A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.

