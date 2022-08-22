Read full article on original website
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
northcountynews.org
Longtime business owner passed over the weekend
The local community lost a longtime business owner on Sunday, Aug. 14 as Katheryn Chartrand passed away. Chartrand, and her husband William “Bill” Earl Chartrand, started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud for over 60 years. It was noted that she was active in both the success and legacy of the family business.
WNEM
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine.
southernillinoisnow.com
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
