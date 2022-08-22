Mum's shock after finding 'piece of plastic' in supermarket chicken burger she was about to feed her children

Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
We tried that bizarre "Only Murders in the Building" sandwich and have thoughts
The following contains delectable spoilers from the Season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building." We judge others, and are judged, by what we eat. That makes the American diner equal parts courtroom and psychologist's office for those who think they glean everything they need to know about a person from how they like their eggs prepared or what type of toast they prefer. You know, the normal stuff.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Amersham piglets fathered by headline-making boar now up for sale at Kew Little Pigs
Having snuck out in the middle of the night, Blanket the boar set about a Buckinghamshire farm to have his way with his female companions. A year later, the piglets born out of his escapades are now up for sale. Blanket's home at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham has...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The best takeaway towns in Buckinghamshire and the most popular dishes in Aylesbury, Amersham, Milton Keynes and more
We all love a good takeaway - whether it's fish and chips in front of the TV or a pizza night with the football on. Luckily for some of us in Buckinghamshire, one town has been ranked among the country's best for takeout food. New data suggests that an area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda announces big change affecting around 250 products at all its stores
Asda has told shoppers of a big change that is going to affect around 250 products in a few days' time. From September 1, the retail giant will remove 'best before' dates from many of the fruits and vegetables it sells. This means people buying potatoes, cauliflowers, citrus fruits and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Celebrate National Burger Day with a three-tier wedding cake
We're a nation of burger loves and what better way to show you're appreciation to the dish than paying homage to the treat on your big day. If you're planning a wedding soon then you might be thinking about the cake, well, Heinz has you sorted. With over 350,000 weddings...
Comments / 0