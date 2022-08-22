I have read with interest, and heard comments from locals, about the disappointment in the architectural style and signage of the newest building in downtown Baileys Harbor. To be clear, my comments are not a criticism of the businesses that occupy the building, but rather the architecture, open commercial parking and lack of landscaping – it looks, to me, like it belongs in an urban city. In my eyes, it does not replicate any historical feature of the charming town of Baileys Harbor.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO