Peninsula Pulse August 5-12, 2022
Gibraltar is hosting a back-to-school night Sept. 1, 3-5 pm. During this time, parents can drop off students’ school supplies, meet teachers, visit classrooms, leave any medications with the school nurse and have parent meetings. 4K orientation will take place at 5 pm at Gibraltar and the Northern Door Children’s Center. Parents who are unable […]
POLLINATOR GARDEN TOUR
Don Gustafson will share his expertise and welcome visitors to a free tour of his native pollinator garden Aug. 27, 2 pm, when the garden is at its peak. No registration is required for the tour at 4850 Bay Shore Dr., just outside Sturgeon Bay. The driveway will be marked with a “Wild Ones Pollinator Garden Tour” sign. Please drive all the way up so that others can park. Learn more at facebook.com/WildOnesDoorPeninsula, or call 920.421.2129.
Door to Nature
Some people may read the title and wonder what I’m talking about because parts of northeastern Wisconsin have had flooding rains within the past few months. That is not the case here in northern Door County, however. I keep weather records, including rainfall, every day. The total rain here...
Letter to the Editor: Incorporating As a Village Would Give Baileys Harbor More Control
I have read with interest, and heard comments from locals, about the disappointment in the architectural style and signage of the newest building in downtown Baileys Harbor. To be clear, my comments are not a criticism of the businesses that occupy the building, but rather the architecture, open commercial parking and lack of landscaping – it looks, to me, like it belongs in an urban city. In my eyes, it does not replicate any historical feature of the charming town of Baileys Harbor.
Hymn Sing to Benefit Defibs 4 Door County
The people of Zion United Methodist Church near Baileys Harbor are excited that the freewill offering from their annual Labor Day hymn sing will go to a project that can save many lives in Door County. The hymn sing, to be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 5 pm, will benefit Defibs...
Blues on the Bay in Ellison Bay
The eighth annual Blues on the Bay is set for Aug. 27, 2-8 pm, at the Ellison Bay Town Park. Featuring four rocking blues bands, two popular food trucks, beer, wine and hard cider, this is a fun, must-do event for all ages that also benefits Door County Secret Santa: All donations help to anonymously pay the winter heating bills of local families in need.
Angel Scholarship Gala Oct. 22
The Door County Medical Center (DCMC) Auxiliary will host its Angel Scholarship Gala – formerly known as the Angel Ball – on Oct. 22 at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay. Nick Freimuth of Let’s Go Door County will emcee the event and serve as the auctioneer for...
County, Hospital Partnership Considered for 911 Transfers
Between 1,000 and 1,200 patients are taken to the Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) emergency room on average during July, the emergency room’s busiest month of the year. The crews do what emergency crews do: develop a finite diagnosis and, if necessary, get a patient to whichever specialty care they need, such as a cardiologist or neurologist.
Sibling Trio at Peg Egan
The Midwestern small-town sibling trio called Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a divided world and will further that cause in Egg Harbor on Aug. 28. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group ever to win NBC’s The Voice. Their debut EP, Another World, sweeps the listener into a reflective space of fond memories, global issues and intimate conversations, and the siblings are eager to continue performing nationwide after the pandemic interrupted their very promising start.
BITS & BITES: Small Plates & Six Packs
A shortage of kitchen staff forced the Johnson family to rethink the operations of The Waterfront restaurant this spring. The fine-dining mainstay on the north end of Sister Bay retooled and reimagined, offering small plates, cocktails and its stellar wine list for shorefront patio service. The fresh menu, which changes regularly, is offered Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 pm. No reservations are taken, so plan to arrive early, grab a seat and soak in the sunset.
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
Fall Concert Series at Northern Sky
Northern Sky Theater is debuting a fall concert series in September at its Peninsula State Park outdoor theater. “We’ve been wanting for a long time to expand our outdoor offerings into the fall,” said Northern Sky co-founder, playwright and performer Doc Heide. “It’s a beautiful time to be outside in Door County, and we are really looking forward to featuring so many of our favorite Northern Sky singers, musicians and friends.”
MIXED-MEDIA ARTIST SHOWS NEW BODY OF WORK
Meet mixed-media artist David Nielsen during a reception to celebrate his latest collection of work, NEW SLANG, at Drömhus on Aug. 27, 2-5 pm. Nielsen creates images that explore subjects such as isolation, togetherness, meditation and desire – experiences that are central to the human condition and pivotal to his understanding of the world and how he connects to it.
Sneak Peek: Labor Day Music and Events
Starting to plan your holiday weekend? There’s plenty to do in Door County, whether you fancy time on the land or water, peace and tranquility, or live music. Here’s a sampling of some of the places, tunes and events you won’t want to miss. See the complete event line-up for the long Labor Day weekend at DoorCountyPulse.com/events.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Artist Signs Fine-Art Children’s Book
Award-winning artist David F. Starr will sign copies of his new book, Baby Animal Scientists: A to Z, at a book launch Aug. 27, 1-4 pm, at Steele Street Trading Company and Gallery. Starr – raised in Algoma and now based in Southern California – will have 10 posters to...
An Evening at the Peg Egan
Set at the foot of a grassy hill next to a cherry orchard, the Peg Egan Performing Arts Center (PAC) is a quintessentially “Door County” concert venue. It’s a take-your-own-chair affair, so attendees can choose their level of involvement in the concerts. At an August performance by the Blind Boys of Alabama the crowd formed something of a gradient: Hardcore fans staked out spots ahead of time at the front, and the more casual listeners stuck to the back.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
