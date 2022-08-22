Stock up, stock down after Eagles win vs. Browns in preseason Week 2

The Eagles wrapped up two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday in Cleveland, and the stock market for several key players is soaring on Monday.

Philadelphia dominated with the running game behind the second-string offensive line, and quarterback Gardner Minshew erased doubts about his shaky training camp performance by completing 14 of his 17 attempts for 142-yards.

The Eagles will now head to Miami Tuesday for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday before their third and final preseason game next Saturday night.

Here’s your stock watch for Philadelphia’s 21-20 win over Cleveland.

Stock up -- Deon Cain

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cain has improved each season, and 2022 could be the year he becomes a regular contributor on an NFL roster.

After logging 5-catches for 66-yards against the Browns on Sunday, Cain’s stock is rising.

Stock down -- QB Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia is looking to redshirt Strong on the practice squad in 2022, the organization has done a fantastic job of dropping his value.

Strong attempted one pass, logged two carries, and played less than a quarter of action against the Browns after two days of minor work in joint practices.

You don’t pass for almost 10,000 yards in college without being talented, but Strong’s stock is decreasing.

Stock up -- WR Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Speed is the name of the game in the NFL, and Allen flashed that dynamic ability on Sunday with a 55-yard catch and score.

Allen won’t make the 53-man roster, but a potential practice squad designation with Sunday callups is not out of the question.

LB Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A starter at times in 2021, Taylor struggles to get off blocks and is losing ground to Kyzir White at the WILL Spot and could see Nakobe Dean start to cross-train at both positions.

Stock up -- OL Jack Anderson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Anderson started at left guard and was dominant alongside Andre Dillard and Cam Jurgens.

Philadelphia is deep at the offensive line, and Anderson will either make the practice squad or draw attention from another organization with a better opportunity to start.

Stock up -- CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

A battled test SEC cornerback, Jobe has gone from an undrafted free agent to the second-team spot opposite Zech McPhearson.

Jobe led Philadelphia in tackles against the Browns and accomplished that in the first half.