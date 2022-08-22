ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Stock up, stock down after Eagles win vs. Browns in preseason Week 2

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aV6UC_0hQcxAKB00

The Eagles wrapped up two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday in Cleveland, and the stock market for several key players is soaring on Monday.

Philadelphia dominated with the running game behind the second-string offensive line, and quarterback Gardner Minshew erased doubts about his shaky training camp performance by completing 14 of his 17 attempts for 142-yards.

The Eagles will now head to Miami Tuesday for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday before their third and final preseason game next Saturday night.

Here’s your stock watch for Philadelphia’s 21-20 win over Cleveland.

Stock up -- Deon Cain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5Kdt_0hQcxAKB00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cain has improved each season, and 2022 could be the year he becomes a regular contributor on an NFL roster.

After logging 5-catches for 66-yards against the Browns on Sunday, Cain’s stock is rising.

Stock down -- QB Carson Strong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZK4a_0hQcxAKB00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia is looking to redshirt Strong on the practice squad in 2022, the organization has done a fantastic job of dropping his value.

Strong attempted one pass, logged two carries, and played less than a quarter of action against the Browns after two days of minor work in joint practices.

You don’t pass for almost 10,000 yards in college without being talented, but Strong’s stock is decreasing.

Stock up -- WR Devon Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXUZg_0hQcxAKB00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Speed is the name of the game in the NFL, and Allen flashed that dynamic ability on Sunday with a 55-yard catch and score.

Allen won’t make the 53-man roster, but a potential practice squad designation with Sunday callups is not out of the question.

LB Davion Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3b9N_0hQcxAKB00
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A starter at times in 2021, Taylor struggles to get off blocks and is losing ground to Kyzir White at the WILL Spot and could see Nakobe Dean start to cross-train at both positions.

Stock up -- OL Jack Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PnFh_0hQcxAKB00
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Anderson started at left guard and was dominant alongside Andre Dillard and Cam Jurgens.

Philadelphia is deep at the offensive line, and Anderson will either make the practice squad or draw attention from another organization with a better opportunity to start.

Stock up -- CB Josh Jobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uv5dO_0hQcxAKB00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

A battled test SEC cornerback, Jobe has gone from an undrafted free agent to the second-team spot opposite Zech McPhearson.

Jobe led Philadelphia in tackles against the Browns and accomplished that in the first half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Anderson Township, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Wr
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season

There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold suffers ugly left ankle injury vs Bills, carted off field

Sam Darnold was not going to be a starter in the NFL this season. Baker Mayfield was always going to start as soon as he came to Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers. However, there are worse things to be in life than a backup NFL quarterback. The money is good. The physical toll on a body is a lot lower. The chance to learn about the game and eventually latch onto another NFL organization is very real for a player who is still relatively young, as Darnold is.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cowboys' Bell's INT leads to toe-tap highlight from WR Brandon Smith

As an undrafted rookie, Cowboys’ safety Markquese Bell was on the radar to earn a spot on the 53-man roster after an eye-opening training camp and solid preseason. To cap it off, Bell was in the right place at the right time for an interception against Seattle. Quarterback Dak Prescott interrupted his interview to celebrate the big moment from the Florida A&M product.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy