As droughts continues across the state, Texas ranchers try to keep up with rising prices

Texas’ “trigger law” banning abortion is now the law of the land, taking effect approximately one month after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. “What it means is that there’s essentially no abortions in the state allowed, unless there is a threat to the pregnant patient by some health condition either aggravated or caused by the pregnancy,” says James Barragan, political reporter for the Texas Tribune. “It’s a very, very narrow scope. So for most intents and purposes, abortion rights advocates are saying that there is no real access to abortions in the state.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO