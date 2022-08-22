As droughts continues across the state, Texas ranchers try to keep up with rising prices

Read full article on original website
Traffic fatalities in Texas are at record levels – why?
For the first three months of 2022, the United States saw 9,560 traffic deaths, setting a 20-year high, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of those deaths, 1,014 took place in Texas, marking a 5.6% increase since last year. The latest figures build on a trend that started...
Texas Standard for Aug. 26, 2022: Gearing up for Texas’ big weekend in pro soccer
Love professional soccer, or wonder what the fuss is about? It’s a great time to come off the sidelines, as this weekend sees key Texas matches in men’s Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League. Also: A judge in Fort Worth rules that Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. We’ll hear more about what’s behind the decision and what comes next. And: Beyond debt forgiveness: what can be done to bring down the cost of higher ed in the first place?
Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley
On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
New film follows Dallas university students as they found 1st Muslim fraternity in the U.S. Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
Abortion providers face $100,000 fines, life in prison as Texas ‘trigger law’ takes hold
Texas’ “trigger law” banning abortion is now the law of the land, taking effect approximately one month after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. “What it means is that there’s essentially no abortions in the state allowed, unless there is a threat to the pregnant patient by some health condition either aggravated or caused by the pregnancy,” says James Barragan, political reporter for the Texas Tribune. “It’s a very, very narrow scope. So for most intents and purposes, abortion rights advocates are saying that there is no real access to abortions in the state.”
