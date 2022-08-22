Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)
Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Ravages Kevin Durant
Following his wild and contentious offseason, many people have some very serious opinions about Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Most people are bothered by the way Durant acted, demanding a trade despite owing the Nets four more years and then ultimately deciding to stick with them after so much fuss and fervor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions offense has sizzle
To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter
It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History
It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
Comments / 0