The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO