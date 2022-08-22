Read full article on original website
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
wfmynews2.com
High Point Andrews head coach on facing Central in Game of the Week
"You got kids playing against their cousins, relatives. It's a big-time rivalry," said High Point Andrews Head Coach Mitchell Jenkins on facing Central on Friday.
alamancenews.com
Western Warriors whip up big fourth quarter to beat Cummings
Western Alamance produced a bunch of highlights Friday night, primarily packing those into a stellar fourth quarter. The reward was a 35-14 non-conference victory at Cummings High School. “We just really turned it on,” Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. The Warriors churned out more than 300 yards on the...
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 2 (Part 2)
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14. Mount Tabor 52, North Forsyth 7. West Rowan 35, Davie...
Winston-Salem, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southwest Guilford High School football team will have a game with Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Southwest Guilford High SchoolReynolds High School - Winston-Salem.
Greensboro, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northern Guilford High School football team will have a game with Ben L. Smith High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Northern Guilford High SchoolBen L. Smith High School.
NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever
We NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, become the largest HBCU student body of all-time heading into fall 2022. The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
Clark the bald eagle spotted flying over students at High Point University's Convocation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Does this guy look familiar?. That's Clark the Eagle! He has been a hit on national news after his appearance in the Charlotte Airport. The bird drew a lot of attention when he went through TSA. But did you know Clark was a guest at...
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
K97.5 Meets J. Alphonse aka Lil Murda at NCCU!
When I tell you P Valley is MY show, it is my show! So, it was an honor to be able to see J. Alphonse who plays Lil Murda on the show speak at NCCU for their Rock the Lyceum event. J. Alphonse went to NCCU and is from Greensboro, NC so it is always […]
cbs17
Durham man needed quarters, wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars in lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game. The 22-year-old HVAC...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants. Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots. […]
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
