Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
alamancenews.com

Western Warriors whip up big fourth quarter to beat Cummings

Western Alamance produced a bunch of highlights Friday night, primarily packing those into a stellar fourth quarter. The reward was a 35-14 non-conference victory at Cummings High School. “We just really turned it on,” Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. The Warriors churned out more than 300 yards on the...
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
City
Dudley, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 2 (Part 2)

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14. Mount Tabor 52, North Forsyth 7. West Rowan 35, Davie...
CLEMMONS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
K97.5

K97.5 Meets J. Alphonse aka Lil Murda at NCCU!

When I tell you P Valley is MY show, it is my show! So, it was an honor to be able to see J. Alphonse who plays Lil Murda on the show speak at NCCU for their Rock the Lyceum event. J. Alphonse went to NCCU and is from Greensboro, NC so it is always […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.  Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC

