Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Hutchinson Public Works to install State Fair traffic signals Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Public Works announced Friday that starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., the Public Works Traffic division will install the temporary traffic signals on Main Street at 20th and 23rd Avenue in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. The lights on Main at 20th and 23rd...
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Marion still on KDHE list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An area lake has been removed from any advisories for toxic algae while another remains on the list from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). El Dorado Lake which was under watch status last week was given the all clear Thursday by the KDHE....
Kan. mental health hospital bed shortage a factor in violence against workers
TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said...
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.
Cosmosphere to hold watch party for Artemis 1 launch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After more than 50 years NASA is ready to go to the moon again. On Monday anyone who wants to can watch NASA's coverage of the Artemis I launch Monday on the big screen TVs in Cosmosphere's lobby. NASA's launch window for Artemis I opens Monday...
Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
Cornhole tournament for Jones family coming up Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A cornhole tournament and silent auction is coming up Sunday in Hutchinson to help out the Jones family. Brandon Strawn and Tracy Peterson are hosting the event, which will start at 4 p.m. that afternoon at 1221 East 23rd. This is a bring your own partner...
🏐 VB: HutchCC wins sixth-straight, opens league with win over Dodge City
DODGE CITY – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team earns its sixth-straight victory and opened the 2022 Jayhawk West season with a sweep of Dodge City on Wednesday at the Student Activities Center. The Blue Dragons used a balanced attack and took advantage of several Dodge City attack and...
Firefighter application deadline is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department said earlier this week that the deadline to apply for its next firefighter class is Friday. The class will start September 6. HFD protects 50,000 residents and covers 108 square miles encompassing the City of Hutchinson and suburban and rural Reno County...
Cheney Reservoir level dropping with dry weather
CHENEY, Kan. — The dry spell is starting to show at Cheney Reservoir. As of Friday morning the lake level stands at 1,420 feet above sea level which is 1.5 feet below normal pool. The lake is also suffering from dying fish which has become a problem over the...
Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees
WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
City releases statement on 30th and Lucille traffic signal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last week, the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of. 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. That has generated a lot of discussion and very different opinions on removal of the signal. “The safety...
KHP: Cement truck overturns south of Salina
SALINE COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution southbound on Interstate 135 near Water Well Road, exit 88. The Kansas Department of Transportation and first responders are on the scene of a cement truck that rolled, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There are no...
Trial on hold for woman charged in stepson's death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Attorneys for a Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020 have requested a second evaluation of her mental health after the judge in the case received a state evaluation. Letecia Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the...
