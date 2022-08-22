7-year-old Jamal Abdul' Faruq and his 8-year-old brother Basil were enjoying spring break from school in Richmond, Virginia. On April 16, 1990, the boys asked their mom, Tambar Ellis, if they could go outside to play, CNN reports. Tambar let the boys go outside while she took a brief 30- minute nap. Her boys played with the other children in the neighborhood and walked themselves to school each day, so Tambar had no concerns about them going outside.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO