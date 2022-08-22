Read full article on original website
Related
Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Fall in Love’ Is a Heartbreaker With Bite [Listen]
Bailey Zimmerman's stubborn heartbreaker "Fall in Love" introduces the newcomer as a chin-first country-rocker willing to dive into his personal life, love and loss. There's a familiar defiance to his scorching missive to an ex. Sonically, he's the best representative yet of a new sub-genre of country. There's no snappy...
Kenny Chesney + Old Dominion’s ‘Beer With My Friends’ Is a Feel-Good Anthem [Listen]
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”. The...
Kip Moore Teams Up With Morgan Wade for ‘If I Was Your Lover’ [WATCH]
Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.
talentrecap.com
Kodi Lee Drops First Original Single Ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Guest Performance
America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee has officially dropped his first ever original song to streaming. Since the singer dropped the single hours before his performance, many expected him to sing it. Instead, he appeared alongside Teddy Swims and Neal Schon singing “Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Honey Harper Put Their Own Spin on Retro Southern Rock in ‘Broken Token’ [LISTEN]
Honey Harper are set to release their sophomore album Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky on Oct. 28 via ATO Records. The innovative, genre-bending outfit have shared their first cut from the project today (Aug. 16), which serves as a modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s. Anchored...
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Tiera Kennedy’s Star Power Shines on Debut Single ‘Found It in You’ [Listen]
Rising country talent Tiera Kennedy makes a strong debut with her joyful new single "Found It in You." The Alabama native explores the excitement, joy and contentment that comes after finding a love that you know will last. Kennedy's now-husband and current creative director, Kamren Kennedy, served as inspiration behind the track's heartfelt lyrics.
Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’
Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitchell Tenpenny Aimed to ‘Beef It Up’ on New Album ‘This Is the Heavy’
Mitchell Tenpenny will drop a hefty project next month with the release of his new album, This Is the Heavy. Not only does his sophomore collection — due out Sept. 16 — feature 20 songs, but each song will be heavier than the music we've gotten from him in the past.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Anthony D’Amato Navigates Through Heartbreak in ‘Ships in the Night’ [PREMIERE]
Accomplished singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato yearns for a love that will turn the tides in his aching new story-song "Ships in the Night," which is premiering exclusively today (Aug. 17) at The Boot. "'Ships in the Night' is a song about longing and desire," D'Amato tells The Boot. "I imagined a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
Whitney Fenimore Overcomes Her Fears on ‘Holding Hands’ [LISTEN]
It starts with a cautiously plucked guitar string, and swells into a sweeping crescendo of love and warmth. With "Holding Hands," Whitney Fenimore and co-writer Marielle Kraft encapsulate a truly epic love story — one that overcomes not just the doubts and stuttering starts of new relationship, but embracing one's identity and overcoming societal disapproval.
Dierks Bentley Steps Outside the Country Genre for an Onstage Pink Cover With His Daughter, Evie [Watch]
Dierks Bentley stepped outside his comfort zone during a Beers on Me Tour stop in Tampa on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he invited his oldest daughter, 13-year-old Evie, to the stage for a duet of her choosing. Evie has made several appearances onstage at her dad's concerts in the past,...
Tyler Hubbard Offers Country Fun ‘Dancin’ in the Country,’ Title Track of New EP [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard dropped the entirety of his Dancin' in the Country EP on Friday (Aug. 19), and greeting listeners at the top of the six-track project is the electric title track. With a driving beat and quick banjo-picking accompanying him, the tune finds Hubbard throwing a dance party in the...
Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]
Chapel Hart took the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 16), turning in yet another strong performance that drew raves from the judges, as well as online. The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
Chapel Hart Open Up About Their ‘America’s Got Talent’ Journey: ‘The Nos Become Motivation’
Country trio Chapel Hart made waves when they first stepped on the America’s Got Talent stage in July of 2022. Their performance of their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” earned them not only a Golden Buzzer, but also the support of country legends Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.
Ingrid Andress Keeps Smiling Through the Tears of ‘Good Person’ Album [Interview]
Ingrid Andress' new album Good Person opens with her asking all of the positive, optimistic people of this world what it looks like, "Seeing the world as a big happy place." Then, she really gets into her feelings. The "Wishful Drinking" singer ("When I'm a couple in, I get optimistic...
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
The Boot
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0