ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
The Boot

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
The Boot

Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’

Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Warner Music Nashville
The Boot

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

Whitney Fenimore Overcomes Her Fears on ‘Holding Hands’ [LISTEN]

It starts with a cautiously plucked guitar string, and swells into a sweeping crescendo of love and warmth. With "Holding Hands," Whitney Fenimore and co-writer Marielle Kraft encapsulate a truly epic love story — one that overcomes not just the doubts and stuttering starts of new relationship, but embracing one's identity and overcoming societal disapproval.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]

Chapel Hart took the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 16), turning in yet another strong performance that drew raves from the judges, as well as online. The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy