Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police seek to ID men in connection with homicide

READING, Pa. — Reading police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of the city's latest homicide. RPD investigators on Friday released surveillance video of two men they said they are trying to identify in connection with the killing of Josmar Ceballos. Ceballos, 28, and a 49-year-old man...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
ALLENTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reading, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
John Adams
fox29.com

Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Reading Hospital#Crime Alert Berks County
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
STEELTON, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man accused of beating, kicking pregnant woman in abdomen

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man allegedly used a belt to strangle his girlfriend and then beat and kicked the pregnant woman in the abdomen during a domestic assault and the victim’s unborn child is now deceased, according to court documents. Robert James Wiley, 23, of the 1000 block...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Puerto Rico
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA

