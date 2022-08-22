Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in Reading, police say
- The Reading Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of McKnight Street in Reading. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police seek to ID men in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Reading police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of the city's latest homicide. RPD investigators on Friday released surveillance video of two men they said they are trying to identify in connection with the killing of Josmar Ceballos. Ceballos, 28, and a 49-year-old man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Third of 4 suspects convicted of murder in 2016 Salisbury Township killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Kristopher Smith, 46, of Navron, guilty of killing Dennis Pitch in his Salisbury Township home. Smith was found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox29.com
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
Man charged with aggravated assault following incident with infant
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced the arrest of a man on several charges. Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana. According to police, on Aug....
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Charges upheld against 1, as police work to ID 2nd suspect in killing of police officer’s son
Murder charges have been upheld against one of the men accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Hyram Hill, a Philadelphia police officer’s son, in January. Investigators are now working to identify a second person of interest in the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver charged with DUI in April crash into Nesquehoning home
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County. The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man accused of beating, kicking pregnant woman in abdomen
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man allegedly used a belt to strangle his girlfriend and then beat and kicked the pregnant woman in the abdomen during a domestic assault and the victim’s unborn child is now deceased, according to court documents. Robert James Wiley, 23, of the 1000 block...
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
spotonidaho.com
Her slaying went unsolved for 34 years. Police say they identified her killer after he licked an envelope
After more than three decades of questions and grief, Tamika Reyes finally knows who killed her mother. Anna Kane was 26 when her body was found on October 23, 1988, in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania, with baling twine around her neck. An investigation revealed...
Comments / 2