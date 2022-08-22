ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalist George Chidi shares updates on Young Slime Life RICO case

On the Thursday edition of “Closer Look,” journalist George Chidi discusses the ongoing investigation surrounding the indictment of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Both Jeffery Lamar Williams and Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — known professionally as Young Thug and Gunna, respectively — have been denied bond following their arrests, along with several other suspects accused of RICO law violations and affiliation with Young Slime Life.
Atlanta Daily World

Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point

Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
CBS 46

Lawyers settle wrongful death lawsuit in 2021 fatal plane crash near Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for a woman killed in a deadly plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport have settled a wrongful death lawsuit. The crash happened on Oct. 8, 2021. The victims included the pilot, 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, his 14-year-old daughter Allison Rosen, 13-year-old Julia Smith, and 42-year-old Lauren Harrington.
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
scoopotp.com

The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb

North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
Action News Jax

Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified

ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday....
thesoutherneronline.com

Gun law changes affect more than just gun owners

On April 13, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill making it legal to conceal carry a firearm in public without a license. The bill removed the background check that was required for a concealed carry permit, now making it legal for anyone who owns a gun to bring it into a public area. This unsafe gun law affects more than just gun owners.
