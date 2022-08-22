ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 12

johnnykat
3d ago

I taught for 35 years and never sold out to the woke agenda. I told kids the truth and if it hurt there feelers so be it! no participation ribbons in my class, just a reality check! no longer teaching, and loving retirement at 59! get out and live your best life, new woke teaching agendas are not it! OLD SCHOOL RULES!

Reply(1)
15
Bob La
4d ago

no. what your asking for is a head start in getting children used to being groomed into the teacher's union's perverted agenda. watch your children. stay on top of the teachers and school. question everything.

Reply
15
dan b
4d ago

kids need to homeschool busing. affermative and political correctness hiring, have ruined schools !! some teachers your kids get you have to reteach them how to pronounce words !!

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school

Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sippycupmom.com

Preschool Curriculum: What Your Children Will Learn

Preschool is the time when your child will develop emotionally, physically, socially, and intellectually. And that is why the preschool days of your child are filled with emotional, social, physical, and intellectual development. All those cognitive skills that your child is learning at this stage, such as vocabulary and basic...
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

When can students, parents reach out after hours to teachers?

Dr. Kem,Do you have any advice for setting boundaries when it comes to students reaching out after school hours? I want to be available for my students but I’ve also had parents complain when I don’t email a student back right away, even if it’s late at night. How do I find a balance? — Access or Excess[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] ...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Lunch Boxes
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mary Duncan

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.

Comments / 0

Community Policy