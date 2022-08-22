Read full article on original website
johnnykat
3d ago
I taught for 35 years and never sold out to the woke agenda. I told kids the truth and if it hurt there feelers so be it! no participation ribbons in my class, just a reality check! no longer teaching, and loving retirement at 59! get out and live your best life, new woke teaching agendas are not it! OLD SCHOOL RULES!
Reply(1)
15
Bob La
4d ago
no. what your asking for is a head start in getting children used to being groomed into the teacher's union's perverted agenda. watch your children. stay on top of the teachers and school. question everything.
Reply
15
dan b
4d ago
kids need to homeschool busing. affermative and political correctness hiring, have ruined schools !! some teachers your kids get you have to reteach them how to pronounce words !!
Reply
5
