Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid opens easily with the flick of a thumb on the go

Make your on-the-go coffee experience more convenient with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. This commuter mug opens easily with the flick of your thumb. The lid is beautifully angled, and this design allows it to slide open without much effort. So, every time you go on your midday coffee break, you can effortlessly use this gadget. The lid slides back, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor. The coffee mug fits your favorite pour-over dripper and is also transit-friendly. Additionally, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and old-penny-tasting notes. The commuter mug also fits comfortably in any cup holder. Enjoying your coffee on the go just got so much easier.
hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack offers all the space, size, and functionality you need

Carry all of your belongings conveniently with the hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack. This full-leather backpack boasts space, size, and functionality—with a stylish design. Additionally, its practical design and compact size has a scratch-free nylon zipper that’s easy to open and close. The features include two adjustable leather shoulder straps, a discreet outside zipped laptop pocket, a handy front pocket, and 2 smaller internal pockets. Together, these features make this backpack an ideal must-have bag for your weekend trips or a day at work. In fact, the timeless leather design is also sustainable as the leather comes locally from Italian and European materials. Alternatively, choose the Vegan leather option for an ethical bag. It makes a great, sustainable backpack you’ll take everywhere you go.
reVive Lux Sonique & Sonique Mini skin care devices provide light therapy, massage & more

Upgrade your daily skin care routine with one device that does everything you want. Choose from the handheld reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué or palm-size Lux Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser for maximum skincare versatility. Anti-aging red light therapy boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin. Acne-fighting blue light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria and reduces redness and inflammation. Combo mode treats both wrinkles and zits at the same time in just 3 minutes a day. Moreover, 2 levels of gentle sonic vibration provide deep cleansing and help massage in serums. Interchangeable silicone heads maximize cleansing and massage effectiveness. A premium 1-year warranty offers peace of mind. And unbeatable prices make them affordable for everyone. These dynamic rechargeable devices have it all—in waterproof designs perfect for use at the sink or in the shower.
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights

Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

