Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid opens easily with the flick of a thumb on the go
Make your on-the-go coffee experience more convenient with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. This commuter mug opens easily with the flick of your thumb. The lid is beautifully angled, and this design allows it to slide open without much effort. So, every time you go on your midday coffee break, you can effortlessly use this gadget. The lid slides back, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor. The coffee mug fits your favorite pour-over dripper and is also transit-friendly. Additionally, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and old-penny-tasting notes. The commuter mug also fits comfortably in any cup holder. Enjoying your coffee on the go just got so much easier.
hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack offers all the space, size, and functionality you need
Carry all of your belongings conveniently with the hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack. This full-leather backpack boasts space, size, and functionality—with a stylish design. Additionally, its practical design and compact size has a scratch-free nylon zipper that’s easy to open and close. The features include two adjustable leather shoulder straps, a discreet outside zipped laptop pocket, a handy front pocket, and 2 smaller internal pockets. Together, these features make this backpack an ideal must-have bag for your weekend trips or a day at work. In fact, the timeless leather design is also sustainable as the leather comes locally from Italian and European materials. Alternatively, choose the Vegan leather option for an ethical bag. It makes a great, sustainable backpack you’ll take everywhere you go.
reVive Lux Sonique & Sonique Mini skin care devices provide light therapy, massage & more
Upgrade your daily skin care routine with one device that does everything you want. Choose from the handheld reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué or palm-size Lux Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser for maximum skincare versatility. Anti-aging red light therapy boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin. Acne-fighting blue light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria and reduces redness and inflammation. Combo mode treats both wrinkles and zits at the same time in just 3 minutes a day. Moreover, 2 levels of gentle sonic vibration provide deep cleansing and help massage in serums. Interchangeable silicone heads maximize cleansing and massage effectiveness. A premium 1-year warranty offers peace of mind. And unbeatable prices make them affordable for everyone. These dynamic rechargeable devices have it all—in waterproof designs perfect for use at the sink or in the shower.
Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel has an innovative weave that dries your body in a better way
They stay soft to the touch and gentle on the skin for years!
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Itchy Eyes? Here’s What Your Body’s Trying to Tell You
Is there anything more irritating than itchy eyes? When your eyes are persistently prickly, it's nearly impossible to focus on anything other than stopping the scratchy sensation straight away. But to temper the tickly feeling, you first need to know what's peeving your peepers. Here, experts share seven common causes...
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
nypressnews.com
The blood sugar-lowering snack that causes a ‘distinct’ reduction in cholesterol
These were: meal R50, which consisted of 69 grams of raisins and 50 grams of carbohydrates. And meal R20, which was 28 grams of raisins and 20 grams of carbohydrates. It says: ”The raisin meals, R50 and R20, resulted in significantly reduced postprandial glucose and insulin responses when compared with white bread.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
