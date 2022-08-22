ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Water treatment disinfection to change for Upper Kula water system on Sept. 6

Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry. Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper...
KULA, HI
Trash pickup in Kula rescheduled

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place,...
KULA, HI
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program

As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
County
Maui County, HI
Power restored to Maui residents after outage affects estimated 65,000

An estimated 65,000 Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui lost power early Tuesday morning. As of 2 p.m., crews had restored power to all customers, HECO said. The widespread outage started around 2:45 a.m. Power came back for neighborhoods throughout the morning. Areas impacted included South Maui, West Maui, Central Maui...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
#Brush Fire#The Maui Fire Department
DMVL in Kahului to offer appointments on Saturday, Aug. 27

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului. The service is by appointment only, and is being offered to assist customers who found it difficult to visit...
KAHULUI, HI
Aug. 18-24, 2022 COVID-19 update: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 18-24, 2022, which is 477 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 13 COVID-19 deaths this week, the same amount as what was reported last week.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures

7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui police issue first license to carry a concealed weapon permit

The Maui Police Department has issued its first license to carry a concealed firearm permit. As of Aug. 24, 2022, the MPD Records Division had distributed 187 Concealed Carry Weapon license applications in 2022. Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that 13 of those 187 have been submitted to MPD for processing. A single application was approved.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Underwater photographer is featured in Maui webinar on Great White Sharks

For most ocean goers, coming across a great white shark would probably spark fear. But for underwater photographer and former National Geographic assignment photographer David Fleetham, these sharks sparked fascination and sent him on a journey around the world to photograph them and dispel the fear that comes with sharks.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

