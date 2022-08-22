Read full article on original website
Water treatment disinfection to change for Upper Kula water system on Sept. 6
Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry. Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper...
Trash pickup in Kula rescheduled
Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place,...
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program
As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
Road closure in Waikapu due to fatal vehicle accident
The country of Maui reported a road closure on East Waiko Road due to an accident.
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
How Maui is preserving beaches for local residents
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council in hopes they will accept the dedication of parks and Dairy Road roadway parcel from Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) Properties.
Speed suspected in deadly single-vehicle crash that claims life of Waiehu man
Speed is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Waikō Road that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Waiehu man on Maui Friday. The incident was reported at around 4:53 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on Waikō Road 0.1 miles west of Waiʻale Road in Wailuku.
Power restored to Maui residents after outage affects estimated 65,000
An estimated 65,000 Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui lost power early Tuesday morning. As of 2 p.m., crews had restored power to all customers, HECO said. The widespread outage started around 2:45 a.m. Power came back for neighborhoods throughout the morning. Areas impacted included South Maui, West Maui, Central Maui...
DMVL in Kahului to offer appointments on Saturday, Aug. 27
The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului. The service is by appointment only, and is being offered to assist customers who found it difficult to visit...
Aug. 18-24, 2022 COVID-19 update: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 18-24, 2022, which is 477 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 13 COVID-19 deaths this week, the same amount as what was reported last week.
Bill to let Maui residents sleep in vehicles in county lots approved, but some wary of sites
A bill to create a pilot project so houseless residents may use their vehicles as overnight habitation in county parking lots was passed Tuesday, but some are voicing concerns over which properties may become a “safe sleeping zone.”. An updated version of Bill 108 was approved unanimously by Maui...
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures
7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
Maui police issue first license to carry a concealed weapon permit
The Maui Police Department has issued its first license to carry a concealed firearm permit. As of Aug. 24, 2022, the MPD Records Division had distributed 187 Concealed Carry Weapon license applications in 2022. Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that 13 of those 187 have been submitted to MPD for processing. A single application was approved.
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
Guilty verdict in Maui murder case, victim’s body remains missing
On Sept. 20, 2019, Bernard Brown was indicted for murder after his ex-girlfriend was missing for five years on Maui.
Underwater photographer is featured in Maui webinar on Great White Sharks
For most ocean goers, coming across a great white shark would probably spark fear. But for underwater photographer and former National Geographic assignment photographer David Fleetham, these sharks sparked fascination and sent him on a journey around the world to photograph them and dispel the fear that comes with sharks.
King urges signature on ‘sleeping zone for houseless,’ but Mayor’s Office waiting for bill
Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King issued a statement Thursday, urging Mayor Michael Victorino to sign a bill enabling the $200,000 county pilot project that allows houseless residents to sleep in vehicles at designated county parking lots. A Maui County spokesperson on Friday, though, told Maui Now that the...
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
