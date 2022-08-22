Read full article on original website
Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes phone gaming so easy
Enhance your gaming experience on your phone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. This gaming controller makes a great gaming companion on the go. In fact, the design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller. You can easily pair it with the PS Remote Play app and play your PlayStation games anywhere with ease. Additionally, the collapsible and compact design also makes this controller a great device for everyday use. If you want something to play PlayStation games comfortably with on the go, the Backbone One gaming controller is a must-have. Coming in 2 colors, black and white, this gaming controller is something any gaming aficionado would love to have in their collection.
Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid opens easily with the flick of a thumb on the go
Make your on-the-go coffee experience more convenient with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. This commuter mug opens easily with the flick of your thumb. The lid is beautifully angled, and this design allows it to slide open without much effort. So, every time you go on your midday coffee break, you can effortlessly use this gadget. The lid slides back, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor. The coffee mug fits your favorite pour-over dripper and is also transit-friendly. Additionally, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and old-penny-tasting notes. The commuter mug also fits comfortably in any cup holder. Enjoying your coffee on the go just got so much easier.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike comes with a boombox and air pollution sensors
Ride luxuriously in a whole new way with the Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike. This eBike not only flaunts a retro frame but also comes with a Boombox and air pollution sensors. Drawing its inspiration from the café-racer style, this eBike is a new take on the urban eBike. This cruiser bike also includes a stunning wheeler that makes it look amazing as an overall design. It has a carbon fiber frame, a stem and bar set that measures 680 mm, 27.5-inch wheels with 5-spokes, Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent transmission, and a high-end Magura braking system. To add to this, the eBike also includes a vintage headlamp made by Litemove. In fact, it also contains a 300 Wh battery, which has a range of up to 37 miles.
House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker celebrates nature with audio clarity
RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase has TSA locks that open without damage
Travel comfortably on your daily commute or short trip with the RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase. This suitcase has a patented multiwheel system and stage-free telescopic handle. Additionally, it includes a top that opens easily and lets you access laptops, documents, and other professional items. In fact, there’s a padded compartment inside the suitcase that can either hold a laptop or a versatile toolbox. You can also keep your essentials organized inside. There are 2 zipped pockets that can easily hold batteries and chargers. Apart from that, a vertical pocket can also hold a small water bottle or umbrella. Overall, this carry-on has a convenient and eye-catching design that you will love to have with you on the go.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 consist of high-quality materials & create hi-res sound
Wear a high-quality gadget when it’s the Porsche Design Headphones PDH80. Offering not only a functional design, they also produce an immersive sound experience. With racetrack-shaped earcups, they provide comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the ear cushions incorporate viscoelastic foam. Their 50 mm neodymium drivers and Active Noise Cancellation ensure you hear just what you want to and with accurate qualities. Select from 4 different modes—ANC Off, ANC High, ANC Low, and Ambient Sound—to adapt these headphones to your situation. Moreover, their integrated microphone has echo cancellation for hands-free calls. Offering user-friendly touch controls for playing and pausing audio, going forward or backward, adjusting the volume, and accepting or rejecting calls. And they automatically switch off when you remove them. Finally, their whopping 75-hour battery life keeps you listening for days.
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) offers ultra-powerful 2-way fast charging
Quickly recharge your devices as fast as can be with the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K). This 2-way fast charger comes with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 technology. Additionally, it offers bidirectional tech to quickly recharge itself. It also features a 24,000 mAh battery capacity and 2x longer-lasting battery life. With this power bank, you can juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. There’s also an easy-to-read digital display that shows the output power, input power, and more. It also comes with Anker’s GaN-powered charging system, PowerIQ 4.0, and ActiveShield 2.0. In fact, this powerhouse will always keep your mobile gadgets charged up. To add to this, the compact and space-saving design will make this power bank an easy option to have with you on the go.
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight has a long-range light up to 200 meters
Keep a handy tool by your side to help you in the dark: the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. This flashlight flaunts 3 modes yet has a minimalist design. The outer body of the flashlight also has an anodic oxidation treatment. This enables its surface to stay safe from scratches and everyday wear and tear. Additionally, there’s a button that can help you switch between the 3 modes—Lighting, Flashing, and SOS. In fact, the flashlight also includes other features such as free brightness regulation, stepless light adjustment, settings memory function, and more. Furthermore, it has an outstanding IP55-certified dustproof and water-resistant design. Finally, the flashlight boasts 300 lumens of brightness and a reduced condenser angle that reaches a distance of 200 meters.
Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker comes with a glass bottle
Prepare your sparkling drinks in style for your next dinner party with the Aarke Carbonator Pro. This stainless steel gadget comes with a sturdy, dishwasher-safe glass bottle you will absolutely love. This device works with a simple 1-handed operation with the innovative Push-to-Lock feature. You can easily keep this on your countertop and use it to prepare sparkling water at your convenience. In fact, it is also compatible with CO2 cylinders from Sodastream, AGA, Linde, and many other standard gas cylinders. So it fits right in with your existing setup. Additionally, the design is minimal and will fit in seamlessly with any modern home decor stylle. If you are someone who loves making bubbly beverages at home, this is an amazing buy for your kitchen.
Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch adds a unique touch with a sleek, striped design
Get the signature Native Union striped design for your Apple Watch with the Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch. This strap comes with a sleek look and a striking stripe design that make it a great everyday staple for your collection. Additionally, the strap design is an ideal balance of full-day comfort and all-occasion versatility. There’s also an inner ridge detailing that keeps the silicone from sticking to your skin. Available in 2 colors—black and sage—this Apple Watch strap is a must-have accessory, blending with your day and night looks. Furthermore, this Apple Watch strap is also a great option for those who live an active life. In fact, the ridges on the inner side minimize chafing and perspiration.
UB+ Double Bass speaker has a sleek spherical design and produces audiophile-quality sound
Enjoy impressive audio from the UB+ Double Bass speaker. Designed in a spherical shape, it comes in black, white, and metallic grey. Producing audiophile-quality sound from its 4.5″ woofer and 28 mm tweeter, it’s ideal for content creators, home theaters, and more. In fact, it has a 40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response and a 93 dB sound pressure level. You can even use Bluetooth 5.3 to synchronize up to 8 DB units for complete surround sound. Moreover, its carefully designed details, impressive aesthetic, and audio performance truly deliver. You’ll feel the deep beats bumping from this compact little unit. Additionally, it has 2 discreet attachment points for a carry strap if you want to take it with you anywhere you go. Alternatively, you can mount it on a sleek tripod for in-home use. With a waterproof exterior, it can handle accidental spills or splashes from the pool.
LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds enhance listening with Dolby Head Tracking
Experience Dolby Head Tracking with the LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. These earbuds enable you to enjoy sound as you move. In fact, they let you always be in the center of the scene. With an integrated audio virtualizer by LG, these wireless earbuds easily add clarity to anything you listen to. It’s so real that you might feel that all of that audio is actually happening in your head. Additionally, the Graphene speaker driver is made of a strong, lightweight material. It gives you better audio clarity and reduced vibration. There’s also a 4-mic system that recognizes what type of conversation you’re having and adjusts the microphone. It gives you the best active noise cancelation level based on your environment, offering you your best audio experience on the go.
Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy lets your kitty chase a red laser dot
Give your kitty a smart companion for hunting in the form of the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This smart cat toy lets your cat run after an elusive red dot. In return, they can easily satisfy their need for hunting things all the time. In fact, the toy does this entire process in a safer way because your cat doesn’t actually kill anything. Additionally, it’s a toy that uses a low-intensity laser and also includes auto power off to ensure maximum safety. The design is tailored for cats and kittens and comes with 3 beam modes to choose from. You can also unlock different hunting plays by adjusting how far it projects ahead of your cat. Overall, this is definitely a nontoxic smart device your cat will love to wear!
Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic meets the needs of content creators
Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.
FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer has a smart camera so you can see & control it from anywhere
See what the FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer is up to no matter where you are thanks to its integrated smart camera. With app connectivity, it makes it easy to watch and share the entire print process through the smart HD camera and FOKOOS mobile app. You’ll even receive notifications when printing finishes, filaments run out, and more. In fact, you can record the entire printing process, enjoy timelapse videos, and take layer-by-layer pictures. Then, share your creations with your friends! It prints at an impressive maximum speed of 300 mm/s—saving you time without compromising quality. But it’s nice that you can check in to see how the print process is going when you’re away. Compatible with TPU, PLA+, and PETG filaments, this gadget comes 99% pre-assembled. Finally, its modular design works with a simple tool kit for easy disassembly in the event of replacement parts and upgrades.
Ylisse Avril minimalist shoe storage neatly arranges footwear for a welcoming entryway
Keep your front entryway clean and uncluttered when you use the Ylisse Avril minimalist shoe storage. It arranges your shoes in a pleasant and orderly way, keeping them up off the ground. Furthermore, with its space-saving design, this sturdy product has smooth lines and a minimalist look suitable for any well-organized home. Additionally, its length matches the width of standard doors, allowing it to be installed in most entrances. With a powder-coated design, it comes in matte textured white and satin textured black color options. These durable finishes are easy to clean and have a light and thin look that keeps up appearances for years. Suitable for all types of footwear, the Avril keeps your entrance clear so you can worry about what matters.
sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System has nearly 2x the cooling power of previous systems
Make the most of your sleep routine with the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System. This system includes one Dock Pro control unit (2 for WE) and one Chilipad Pro mattress pad. Additionally, the new patent-pending system has industry-leading cooling capacity. It has nearly twice the cooling power of the previous systems. In fact, the sleep system is also very quiet and produces just 41–46 decibels of ambient noise. Moreover, you can easily fit this under the bed. And you can control your system’s sleep schedules and temperature while away from home. Additional features include a new removable water reservoir and air filter. This will help you keep it in optimal condition. To add to this, the cool and comfortable Chilipad Pro with Hydrolayer technology ensures you get your best sleep possible.
