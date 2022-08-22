SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon. Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.

