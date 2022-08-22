ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport police on scene investigating officer involved shooting

Shreveport, La. -- Shreveport police late Thursday night were investigating an officer involved shooting along Kings Highway between Creswell and Line Avenue. The call came in as a disorderly person at that location at 8:23 p.m. There were as many as 28 police units on the scene at one point.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents

STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don't have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
STONEWALL, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Outta here! Experts eject bats from Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a decade after the last baseball bats swung at Fair Grounds Field, the flying, furry kind of bats are now on their way out of the park. A visiting team of experts from Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control in Denham Springs is in town to catch all of the bats that infest the former home of the Shreveport Captains. And they're off to a good start.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Paul Kennedy
Alvin Jones
westcentralsbest.com

While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vanchiere: Bivalent booster recommended for all adults; supply may be limited

SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon. Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arklatex Politics: John Fleming

SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
#Sex Trafficking#Prostitution#Violent Crime#The United Nations

