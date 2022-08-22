Read full article on original website
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
Shreveport police on scene investigating officer involved shooting
Shreveport, La. -- Shreveport police late Thursday night were investigating an officer involved shooting along Kings Highway between Creswell and Line Avenue. The call came in as a disorderly person at that location at 8:23 p.m. There were as many as 28 police units on the scene at one point.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Shreveport Police and Fire Department host series of listening sessions to receive input on bond projects
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department will host a series of listening sessions to receive input and provide updates on bond projects. Community Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Thursday, August 25 – North Louisiana Technical College. Monday, August...
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents
STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
Outta here! Experts eject bats from Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a decade after the last baseball bats swung at Fair Grounds Field, the flying, furry kind of bats are now on their way out of the park. A visiting team of experts from Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control in Denham Springs is in town to catch all of the bats that infest the former home of the Shreveport Captains. And they're off to a good start.
While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms
SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
Vanchiere: Bivalent booster recommended for all adults; supply may be limited
SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon. Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.
Arklatex Politics: John Fleming
SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
Christus Highland Sports Medicine helps all-star soccer player kick off serious injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. - Madeline Vandevender is a star player at Loyola. When she injured her clavicle and also fractured her ankle during play, the medical team at Highland Christus was prepared to help her get back on the field. Vandevender's determination to get back to her favorite game plus the...
