ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nathan Eovaldi scratched from Tuesday start vs. Blue Jays

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxXZH_0hQcZ3RT00

BOSTON -- Neck soreness is going to cost Nate Eovaldi another turn in the Red Sox rotation. Eovaldi has been scratched from his Tuesday night start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi missed his Aug. 18 start against the Pirates with a sore trap muscle. The hope was that the righty would be ready to go for the start of Boston's three-game series with the Blue Jays this week, but manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Eovaldi "hasn't been able to bounce back."

The hope is that Eovaldi will be able to avoid a stint on the Injured List, but even that is up in the air at the moment.

Eovaldi, 32, entered the season as Boston's de facto ace and got the start on Opening Day for the third straight year. He missed time in June with lower-back inflammation, and is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA over 18 starts this season.

The Red Sox head into Tuesday's game at 60-62 and are six games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

James Paxton shut down for season with torn lat muscle

BOSTON -- James Paxton's 2022 season is over before ever beginning.The 33-year-old left-hander has officially been shut down for the season due to a torn lat muscle, Alex Cora announced before Thursday's game at Fenway Park.Paxton hasn't pitched at all this year, his first in the Red Sox organization, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. While expectations were low with regard to his 2022 contributions when signing with the Red Sox, he did have the potential to return to the field and contribute down the stretch. To that end, he was pitching in a rehab start for the Florida Coast League Red Sox last week when he suffered the injury after just two-thirds of an inning.Paxton signed a one-year deal with Boston last November, a deal that includes club options for 2023 and 2024 and a player option for 2023.After making 29 starts for the Yankees in 2019, Paxton made just five starts in 2020 and one start in 2021 before undergoing surgery. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It somehow keeps getting worse for the Red Sox

BOSTON -- If the summer of 2022 was a march toward futility for the Boston Red Sox, this week was the nail in the coffin.And Thursday night's loss -- Boston's fourth straight and sixth in their last seven games -- came with a bullet.The Red Sox hoped to salvage something in their three-game home set vs. the Blue Jays, a team that has utterly dominated Boston this season. And they had their chances, too.The Red Sox erased a 2-0 deficit early before jumping on top of the Jays 3-2 in the third. Toronto regained the lead in the fourth, but Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer BOSTON (AP) — Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano pitched his way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth inning at Fenway Park.Then he had to shut the Red Sox down one more time."I kind of tried to erase what happened the last inning, because it was a lot of adrenaline," he said after leading Toronto to a 6-5 win over Boston in 10 innings on Thursday night. "You had to stay focused. We've got three more hitters coming up and like, let's win a game."One night after earning a save in an extra-inning...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox hang on for wild 9-8 win over Rays

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay's six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night.Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Trevor Story nearing return to Red Sox

BOSTON -- Trevor Story is inching closer to a return to the Red Sox lineup. The second baseman will play for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs for the third straight night on Friday, and Alex Cora expects Story to be back with Boston in the near future.Cora wouldn't say when, but said that Story would be activated "soon" when chatting with reporters at Fenway Park ahead of Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.""He feels good," Cora said Friday. "I watched some video. There's some adjustments there; some things he cleaned up with his swing. Hopefully it's going to translate...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Mac Jones, starters unlikely to play much in preseason finale

BOSTON -- Anyone hoping for a final, full look at the Patriots' starters before the season gets underway may be disappointed on Friday night.When the Patriots suit up to play the Raiders for their third and final preseason game in Las Vegas, the starters are expected to see "minimal" playing time, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.The Patriots and Raiders held joint practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Bill Belichick has spoken to how valuable those reps can be. Reiss indicated that the work on the practice field this week may ease the urgency for the starters -- including Mac Jones -- to play much in the preseason game."A safer assumption is that they feel the risk of extended action outweighs the potential reward of what would result from it after [two] productive practices," Reiss wrote in a follow-up tweet.Jones and the first-team offense have had minimal game action this preseason, with Jones leading three drives last week before Brian Hoyer got in some work with the starters on one brief drive.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Patriots offense struggle in finale preseason game

BOSTON -- The Patriots are out of preseason tune-ups. Unfortunately, the offense looks like they could use a few more.Mac Jones and New England's offensive starters played into the second quarter of Friday night's third and final preseason game against the Raiders -- a 23-6 New England loss in Las Vegas. Starters usually don't play that much in the final preseason tilt -- the Raiders sat most of theirs -- but the Patriots offense has needed every rep they can get ahead of the regular season.That extra playing time on Friday night almost seemed like a punishment handed out by...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
CBS Boston

Ty Montgomery injured in Patriots' preseason finale

BOSTON -- Ty Montgomery was expected to have a big role in the Patriots offense this season. But the versatile running back had to be carted to the locker room during New England's preseason finale after suffering an ankle injury.Montgomery was injured on the Patriots' second offensive drive Friday night against the Raiders in Las Vegas. He took a first-down carry four yards up the middle before being met by a sea of players, and hurt his ankle when he was taken down to the field.Mac Jones called for the New England training staff immediately after Montgomery's run, and two people had to help the running back limp off the field. He was eventually taken back to the Patriots locker room on a cart, and ruled out for the rest of the evening at the start of the second half.Montgomery was a strong candidate to take over as New England's third-down pass-catching running back, behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart. Should he have to miss time to start the season, it will help J.J. Taylor's cause of making the roster, and rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris could see some early action out of the backfield.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy