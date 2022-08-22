ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The British family that lives in the world's smallest country

If you live in a remote community and feel a bit isolated from time to time, then spare a thought for the British residents of Sealand – which is unofficially the world’s smallest country. Sealand is an unrecognised micronation about 12km east of Suffolk in the North Sea,...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Merde! France is wondering what on earth Britain has done to the water

Just because no English minister or tabloid editor speaks French, it should not be assumed that the same is true on the other side of the Channel.In the space of just weeks, Britain has become the butt of every joke in France about the dirty old man of Europe, where stinking rubbish in the summer heat piles up on the streets of Edinburgh at what is still Europe’s biggest summer festival of art, music, theatre and culture.The endless Brexit queues for holidaymakers at Calais and Dover are looked on with pity, as are the regular reports on French television...
EUROPE
Reuters

Morocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara

RABAT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia on Friday after Tunisian President Kais Saied received the head of the Polisario Front movement that is seeking independence for Western Sahara, a territory Morocco regards as its own.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Poles, Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs retired

MALACKY, Slovakia — (AP) — Poland and Czechia signed an agreement Saturday to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-made MiG-29 jets. The vow of protection by NATO allies is to last until Slovakia receives new F-16s from the United States, something expected to happen in 2024.
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

Oktoberfest finally returns this year: a first-timers' guide to all merry mayhem

Oktoberfest's Hacker-Pschorr tent is a joy-filled meeting place for singing, dancing and seemingly-endless cold beer © FooTToo / Getty. After two years of canceled festivals, Oktoberfest returns September 17 - October 3, 2022 for what promises to be the largest, most-joyous celebration in its history. Every year, more than...
FESTIVAL
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

This week has seen a strike by London Underground workers and Kenya’s Raila Odinga challenging the election results in his country. Meanwhile, captured Russian military vehicles were installed in downtown Kyiv ahead of Independence Day. The European Aquatics in Rome and the European Championships in Munich dominated sports. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

More than 2,000 Afghans made dangerous Channel crossing in small boats this year - and are at risk of being sent to Rwanda

More than 2,000 fleeing Afghanistan are risking their lives to reach the UK on small boats - and are at risk of being sent to Rwanda after arriving. The number of Afghans crossing the English Channel on small boats has increased since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul last year, making up just under a fifth of arrivals in the first half of 2022, Home Office figures show.
WORLD
UPI News

On This Day: Louis Mountbatten assassinated

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa. In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia. In 1928, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

