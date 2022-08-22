Aqib Talib steps aside from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' coverage

Aqib Talib won’t be part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage this season, the former cornerback told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Talib is stepping aside from his role on TNF after his brother, Yaqub, was charged with felony first-degree murder after a man was killed at a youth football game in Dallas on Aug. 13. Yaqub turned himself in last week.

Aqib and Yaqub are both coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats. The shooting happened after arguments about a call during a game between the Bobcats and D.E.A. Dragons. The argument turned physical and then one of the Dragons’ coaches, 43-year-old Michael Hickmon, was shot multiple times and later died. Yaqub allegedly shot Hickmon.

Aqib has not faced any charges. He told Rapoport that he’s is stepping “aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.” Talib had previously signed on with Amazon earlier this year to contribute to pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage of TNF in 2023.

Talib had a 12-year career in the NFL and he won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos following the 2015 season.