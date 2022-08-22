ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Bestselling Self Tanner Works in Just 1 Hour — And Only Costs $9

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once summer is over, maintaining our sun-kissed skin is a bit of a struggle. It's time to set up a game-plan to remain bronzed as the autumn air rolls in! Our natural tans are going to fade eventually, so we want to get ahead of the situation and have the right products ready to go.

Self tanners are the safest way to maintain a tan year-round, but how are we supposed to choose the absolute best one when there are so many options on the market? If enough shoppers out there are buying a particular self tanner, we're more inclined to try it — and b.tan's product is arguably one of the most popular tanners on Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejHAw_0hQcRSSp00
b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner Amazon
See it!

Get the b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This self tanner currently has over 23,000 reviews, and for the most part, it's been awarded five stars across the board. So many Amazon shoppers say it's seriously one of the best tanning mousses they have tried because of a few key details — starting with its incredibly affordable price tag. A bottle of this elixir costs just $9, which is an absolute steal. Other tanning mousses on the higher end can cost two or three times as much, and according to shoppers, b.tan's self tanner measures up to the competition. Well, that's promising!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nij4Z_0hQcRSSp00
b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner Amazon
See it!

Get the b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The self tanner works incredibly fast, which is ideal if you don't have a ton of time on your hands. You can shower the mousse off after just one hour, and if you want a deeper tan that's more developed, leave it on for four hours or overnight. What's unique about the formula is that it's actually violet based, which we decided to research further. The violet pigment is what cancels out any orange tones so your tan looks as natural as possible! The price and positive reviews regarding this self tanner tell Us it's truly a winner. Prepare to look like you just returned home from vacation all winter long!

See it: Get the b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

11 Best Cellulite Treatments for Women

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from b.tan and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits
, women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Duchess Kate Reportedly Uses This Natural Alternative to Botox

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you ever have days when you’re completely and irrevocably fixated on your wrinkles? That forehead line, the crow’s feet...where did our youthfulness go? We still feel young at heart, but unfortunately that feeling won’t reflect in our […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tan#Advertising
Us Weekly

15 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals From Amazon — Up to 47% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Home sweet home! They say home is where the heart is — and if that’s the case, it’s important to adorn your abode with decor that makes your heart happy. I’ve also found that a clean space creates […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

These $12 Chain Link Earrings Are Nearly Identical to Duchess Kate’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been doing so much online shopping lately (and always) to revamp our wardrobe for late spring and the anticipated start of summer. We have new tees, new camis, new skirts, new shorts and new sandals in all […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Grab Apple AirPods for Prime Day Prices on Amazon — Up to $70 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change. How much do you love going hands-free? Enter the Apple AirPods. You have certainly seen these trendy headphones in paparazzi shots, on […]
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Adopt Senior Rescue Dog Mamma Mia: ‘We Want Ones We Can Help Who Are Older’

A royal addition! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expanded their family by adding another pup to the mix — a senior rescue beagle named Mamma Mia. “The duchess called me personally,” Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, August 23, about Meghan’s inquiry into adopting another dog.
PETS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

191K+
Followers
21K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy