This Bestselling Self Tanner Works in Just 1 Hour — And Only Costs $9

Once summer is over, maintaining our sun-kissed skin is a bit of a struggle. It's time to set up a game-plan to remain bronzed as the autumn air rolls in! Our natural tans are going to fade eventually, so we want to get ahead of the situation and have the right products ready to go.

Self tanners are the safest way to maintain a tan year-round, but how are we supposed to choose the absolute best one when there are so many options on the market? If enough shoppers out there are buying a particular self tanner, we're more inclined to try it — and b.tan's product is arguably one of the most popular tanners on Amazon!

Get the b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tanner for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This self tanner currently has over 23,000 reviews, and for the most part, it's been awarded five stars across the board. So many Amazon shoppers say it's seriously one of the best tanning mousses they have tried because of a few key details — starting with its incredibly affordable price tag. A bottle of this elixir costs just $9, which is an absolute steal. Other tanning mousses on the higher end can cost two or three times as much, and according to shoppers, b.tan's self tanner measures up to the competition. Well, that's promising!

The self tanner works incredibly fast, which is ideal if you don't have a ton of time on your hands. You can shower the mousse off after just one hour, and if you want a deeper tan that's more developed, leave it on for four hours or overnight. What's unique about the formula is that it's actually violet based, which we decided to research further. The violet pigment is what cancels out any orange tones so your tan looks as natural as possible! The price and positive reviews regarding this self tanner tell Us it's truly a winner. Prepare to look like you just returned home from vacation all winter long!

