Memphis not willing to include Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. in offers for KD

The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bane and Jackson Jr. last season:

Desmond:

— 18.2 PPG

— 3.0 3PM

— 46/44/90%

Jaren:

— 16.3 PPG

— 2.3 BPG

— 42/32/82% pic.twitter.com/UaQSs4jnE8 – 11:32 AM

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep

Desmond Bane is now borderline untouchable in KEVIN DURANT trade talks. Think about that for a second…

Just three years ago, Bane was not even invited to the G League Elite Camp.

Quite the come up + reminder that everyone’s path is different. – 10:35 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

All that was reported was that Memphis showed interest in KD, and that Bane and Jackson aren’t available.

Is that enough to get a deal done? Most will say no. But it really depends on what other offers are out there. (That’s the point of showing interest, so you know). – 10:22 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

You got teams out here talking about players like Scottie Barnes and Jaylen Brown in KD discussions.

It’s highly unlikely those Memphis talks gain any steam without Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane. This is arguably the league’s best player/scorer. – 10:14 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have shown interest in a Kevin Durant trade, per @Shams Charania. But so far they won’t include Bane or Jackson.

Anything else would have to include Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Danny Green (and then a truckload of first-round picks).

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:02 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

From earlier this summer:

One thing to remember is that there isn’t a desperation on the Memphis side. The Nets’ asking price is steep, and Shams also reported that the Grizzlies aren’t inclined to offer Desmond Bane/Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies could just be kicking the tires. pic.twitter.com/QTZKyL1Xhq – 9:34 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Why KD will remain a Net:

* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available

* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable

* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane

* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.

* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM

Recently, a new team has shown interest in Durant: the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Athletic. Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

The Commercial Appeal interviewed Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedics doctor who specializes in foot and ankle fractures, to get more clarity on Jackson’s injury. Jung was a foot and ankle consultant for the L.A. Lakers, Anaheim Ducks and L.A. Kings, among other sports franchises. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022

CA: What should we know about a stress fracture injury? Jung: The most important thing is which bone it is. The common one, especially in basketball players, is the fifth metatarsal. Another common one that requires surgery is the navicular, which is like in the middle of the foot. Jackson had surgery at the end of June, so it’s either something that he was dealing with through the season and it didn’t progress, or he may have started working out again and noticed pain there. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022

Drew Hill: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant’s payday: “He deserves it and more. He put the work in. He’s a great representation of our program and what we stand for. I’m really happy for him.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / August 1, 2022

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County raised more than $100,000 with its Smart Futures Dinner that honored Desmond Bane. The money from the annual fundraiser came from auctions, sponsors and dinner attendees, according to a news release. -via Pal Item / August 1, 2022