ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis not willing to include Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. in offers for KD

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9CxC_0hQcR5Ub00

The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bane and Jackson Jr. last season:

Desmond:

— 18.2 PPG

— 3.0 3PM

— 46/44/90%

Jaren:

— 16.3 PPG

— 2.3 BPG

— 42/32/82% pic.twitter.com/UaQSs4jnE811:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olPu7_0hQcR5Ub00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSoyO_0hQcR5Ub00

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep

Desmond Bane is now borderline untouchable in KEVIN DURANT trade talks. Think about that for a second…

Just three years ago, Bane was not even invited to the G League Elite Camp.

Quite the come up + reminder that everyone’s path is different. – 10:35 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

All that was reported was that Memphis showed interest in KD, and that Bane and Jackson aren’t available.

Is that enough to get a deal done? Most will say no. But it really depends on what other offers are out there. (That’s the point of showing interest, so you know). – 10:22 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

You got teams out here talking about players like Scottie Barnes and Jaylen Brown in KD discussions.

It’s highly unlikely those Memphis talks gain any steam without Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane. This is arguably the league’s best player/scorer. – 10:14 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have shown interest in a Kevin Durant trade, per @Shams Charania. But so far they won’t include Bane or Jackson.

Anything else would have to include Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Danny Green (and then a truckload of first-round picks).

dailymemphian.com/section/sports…10:02 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

From earlier this summer:

One thing to remember is that there isn’t a desperation on the Memphis side. The Nets’ asking price is steep, and Shams also reported that the Grizzlies aren’t inclined to offer Desmond Bane/Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies could just be kicking the tires. pic.twitter.com/QTZKyL1Xhq9:34 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsMl5_0hQcR5Ub00

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Why KD will remain a Net:

* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available

* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable

* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane

* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.

* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM

Recently, a new team has shown interest in Durant: the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Athletic. Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

The Commercial Appeal interviewed Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedics doctor who specializes in foot and ankle fractures, to get more clarity on Jackson’s injury. Jung was a foot and ankle consultant for the L.A. Lakers, Anaheim Ducks and L.A. Kings, among other sports franchises. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022

CA: What should we know about a stress fracture injury? Jung: The most important thing is which bone it is. The common one, especially in basketball players, is the fifth metatarsal. Another common one that requires surgery is the navicular, which is like in the middle of the foot. Jackson had surgery at the end of June, so it’s either something that he was dealing with through the season and it didn’t progress, or he may have started working out again and noticed pain there. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022

Drew Hill: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant’s payday: “He deserves it and more. He put the work in. He’s a great representation of our program and what we stand for. I’m really happy for him.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / August 1, 2022

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County raised more than $100,000 with its Smart Futures Dinner that honored Desmond Bane. The money from the annual fundraiser came from auctions, sponsors and dinner attendees, according to a news release. -via Pal Item / August 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 94

During the first half of the 2010-11 season, the two-time defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers looked complacent and even a bit old and tired. They had a habit of winning a few games in a row, then going on a short losing streak and even losing games to some of the worst teams in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Jaren Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raptors' Christian Koloko signs 3-year rookie contract

Former Arizona center Christian Koloko on Friday reportedly signed a three-year rookie contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet. Koloko, who was born in Cameroon, will earn $1.5 million this season and the minimum in the last two years as the 33rd pick. The Raptors were delayed in signing him, in part, because of his visa situation. He will now be able to apply for a work permit after signing his contract.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bold predictions for the Big 12 Conference in 2022

We are in store for another exciting year in the Big 12 Conference. The league feels as up for grabs as ever with many drastic changes occurring over the offseason. The biggest domino to fall was the departure of former Oklahoma head coach Lincon Riley to USC. The move sent shockwaves across the nation and totally changed the competition of the Big 12. Riley’s Oklahoma teams won six conference championships during his Sooner tenure.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy