ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Nikolas Cruz’s team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ because of mother’s drinking as he fights death penalty

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhaTC_0hQcMnIn00

Nikolas Cruz ’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.

Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill acknowledged that “there is no defence for this crime” and that Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering” caused by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

But, while it was him who “viciously murdered 17 people”, Ms McNeill said that the “choices” he made that day all began with the “choices” made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard when she “poisoned him in the womb”.

“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” she said.

She detailed how his mother – who put him up for adoption – was homeless, an alcoholic, drug addict and working as a prosititue when she fell pregnant with him.

Jurors will hear from witnesses – including Cruz’s biological sister and Ms Woodard’s former friend and codefendant – about how she continued to drink, take drugs and smoke during her pregnancy, the attorney said.

It was also “well-documented” in official records about his mother, she said, claiming that she was “not only drinking alcohol but abusing it”, she said.

“His prenatal vitamins consisted of... Bum wine, crack cocaine and cigarettes,” she said.

“Because of that his brain is irretrievably broken.”

The attorney added: “At the time she gave her baby up she was living on the streets, drinking, drugging, selling her body.”

Ms McNeill said that Cruz suffered from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) as she told jurors they must “understand the person behind the crime” before they decide if he “lives or dies”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKhPK_0hQcMnIn00

Cruz was adopted by Lynda Cruz and Roger Cruz – who then later adopted his brother Zachary Cruz, with whom he shares the same biological mother.

Cruz’s concerning behaviour began to show at a young age when he started spending time with other children, said his attorney.

He began receiving special education services from the age of three, was given psychiatric help and has been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorders, she said.

“He was seeing a psychiatrist. He was seeing a clinical psychologist. He had a case manager. In-home services. However he continued to struggle with behavioral issues and academic issues,” said Ms McNeill.

Cruz moved around multiple schools and went to Marjory Stoneman in January 2016

Ms McNeill said that experts knew that he “never should have gone” to a mainstream high school and when he arrived there he struggled “behaviouraly, socially and academically” and “drank gasoline”.

In February 2017 – one year before the massacre – he was sent to an adult learning centre.

At some point, he developed an “obsession with firearms” and – despite his psychological issues – his mother bought him a BB gun. She later went with him to a gun store to purchase his first firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8Ima_0hQcMnIn00

Lynda Cruz died three months before the school shooting in November 2017.

“I stand before you today in a space filled with overwhelming sadness, painstaking grief, anger and trauma,” she said.

“We have all seen and heard things that no one should have to see or hear. Things that will haunt us forever.

“And everyone sitting here in this courtroom know that there is one person responsible for all the pain and suffering and that person is Nikolas Cruz,” she said, pointing at him in the courtroom.

The attorney said that his legal team will show them “more about who Nikolas Cruz is... who shaped him... who wasn’t around to shape him.”

“We must understand the person behind the crime... in telling you about his life we will give you reasons for a life,” she said, saying that the defence will provide mitigating circumstances around why Cruz should live.

Four years on from the massacre, Cruz continues to show disturbing behaviour including writing “666 on his cell walls”, his attorney said.

“One day he wants to live and one day he wants to die,” she said.

Ms McNeill also told the court that Cruz is in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim as – together – they want to prevent similar massacres from happening in future.

The attorney said that Cruz has spoken with Scarlett Lewis whose six-year-old son Jesse was one of 26 victims murdered in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012.

“You will hear about conversations that he has with other people. Sounds like a kid,” she said.

“You will hear that he talks and has video visitations with a woman by the name of Scarlett Lewis whose six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered in Sandy Hook. And you will hear through those conversations that together, her and Nick are trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again.”

She added: “You’ll hear that one day he wants to live and one day he wants to die, and you will also hear that throughout his life he has had obsessions ... videogames, guns, exercise, bowel movements, vegan diets. And most recently, demons and Satan.

“And you will hear that with an atomic fireball candy, he’ll write on his cell wall ‘666’. Those are the things he does in isolation. You’ll hear that he writes disturbing things, like a school shooter manifesto. Horrible. We’re not hiding that from you. But his brain is broken. He’s a damaged human being and that’s why these things happened.”

Ms McNeill told jurors that it is down to them to decide whether the mass killer “lives or dies”, saying that each of them must make the decision on an “individual” basis as to whether or not to sentence him to death or to life in prison.

Jurors must unanimously decide on the death penalty for him to receive a sentence of death. If just one juror reaches a verdict of life in prison then he will receive a life sentenece rather than death.

During the opening statement, Cruz was seen making comments to one of the other members of his legal team.

On 14 February 2018, Cruz travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

The 14 students killed in the massacre were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.

Comments / 621

Maria Alonso
3d ago

How many kids, young adults and adults had parents with alcohol or drugs diseases and never went on rampaged and killed 17 and injured another 17x. He had common sense or being such a stupid person to go and tell the world he was going to go on a killing spree. Just fry this animal. Instead of having hard working citizens in Florida pay for his 3 balance meals, medical, dental and gym. And, maybe schooling in prison. While families are homeless while still working. When we as a nation we keep looking for excuses for individuals like Cruz to keep doing still like this more innocent people maybe dying.

Reply(43)
478
Robert Frost
3d ago

If it's irretrievably broken, such that he committed numerous murders, then there's absolutely no reason to keep him alive.

Reply(37)
443
Ria May
3d ago

Well in that case there are many criminals who were subjected to the same treatment if not worse... he needs to be punished as charged..The parents who lost their loved ones deserve the justice... and some closure...

Reply(1)
175
Related
The Independent

Who is Zachary Cruz? Parkland shooter’s brother ‘stars in reality show’ and trespassed at massacre site

The brother of Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz is believed to be starring in a reality show about his life and was previously charged with trespassing at the school where his brother murdered 17 innocent people.Zachary Cruz, 22, is expected to testify for the defence in Cruz’s sentencing trial, where a jury will decide whether to give him to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.Zacharay, who is 14 months younger than his 23-year-old murderer brother, has stood by Cruz ever since he carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.On...
Fox News

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz thinks he's going to get out of prison

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is so delusional, he thinks he will get out of prison at some point, according to a mental health expert hired by the defense team. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October for opening fire on students with an AR-15 hunting rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Marjory Stoneman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#School Shootings#Violent Crime
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child

As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s sister brought out of jail to testify at his trial

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘His Brain Is Broken’: Parkland School Shooter’s Biological Mother Used Drugs and Alcohol While Pregnant, Lawyer Tells Jury

The Parkland school mass shooter was “damaged” since before birth, an attorney told jurors on Monday. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was exposed to intoxicants in the womb because his biological mother Brenda Woodard used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melisa Alice McNeill of the Broward Public Defender’s Office told Florida jurors in opening statements.
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy