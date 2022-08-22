ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'

Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $22,000 on Aug. 25 as realized price provided the next major hurdle for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD grinding higher overnight to come face to face with $21,700. That level, coinciding with realized price, had marked the key flip zone...
3 reasons why Binance Chain (BNB) rallied 66% since the crypto market crashed

BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain , has bounced 66% from its $183 low in mid-June. The move consolidates its position as the third-ranked cryptocurrency (when stablecoin market caps are removed) and reflects a $50 billion market capitalization. BNB has outperformed the broader altcoin market capitalization after a devastating 73% correction that began in November 2021.
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns

The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
Jerome Powell
Waves-backed stablecoin USDN breaks peg again amid protocol upgrade

As the crypto community tries to navigate the bear market and recover from the onslaught brought about by stablecoin incidents like the Terra crash, another algorithmic stablecoin shows signs of struggle as it falls below its United States dollar peg. Algorithmic stablecoin Neutrino Dollar (USDN) has deviated from the dollar...
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
How to tell if a cryptocurrency project is a Ponzi scheme

The crypto world has experienced an increase in Ponzi schemes since 2016 when the market gained mainstream prominence. Many shady investment programs are designed to take advantage of the hype behind cryptocurrency booms to beguile impressionable investors. Ponzi schemes have become rampant in the sector primarily due to the decentralized...
How blockchain technology is changing the way people invest

Over a decade after the release genesis block on the Bitcoin network, blockchain technology has changed how people invest their money, with many platforms in the crypto space having much more relaxed requirements for investors when compared with traditional finance. It’s easier for investors to buy into cryptocurrency than traditional...
Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back

Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
Bitcoin price briefly loses $20K on 'bunch of nothing' Powell speech

Bitcoin (BTC) analysts were keen to draw fresh price targets on Aug. 27 after the largest cryptocurrency briefly fell below $20,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $19,945 on Bitstamp the night after hawkish comments from the United States Federal Reserve. Intraday losses for the pair...
Cardano hard fork ‘ever closer’ as upgraded SPOs account for 42% of blocks

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain company behind the Cardano network, says the much anticipated Vasil hard fork is “ever closer” after revealing the state of three critical indicators that will trigger the mainnet update. In a Twitter thread posted on Thursday, IOHK shared its latest “rollout...
Coinbase eyes long-term growth of subscription revenue, NFTs still a focus

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase aims to grow revenue from subscriptions in the long term to combat potential profit margin compression. The firm’s founder and CEO Brian Armstrong delved into the long-term prospects of the American cryptocurrency exchange in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s Crypto World on Tuesday. A key talking point was the potential of lower revenues from fees in the future and how the company plans to preempt this possibility.
Still waiting: SEC delays VanEck's third Bitcoin spot ETF application

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a decision on the latest application for a Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by global investment firm VanEck. The company has long been trying to get the green light for what will be the first BTC ETF in...
Why $20.8K is a critical level for Bitcoin | Find out now on Market Talks with Charlie Burton

In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Charlie Burton. Charlie is a professional trader with 24 years of experience and has been trading full-time since 2001. He is the founder of EzeeTrader and Charlie Burton Trading. He is also undefeated in the annual London Forex show live trade-off for the five years it was running. He has also been featured in the hugely popular BBC documentary "Trader, Millions by the Minute." Charlie is one of the very few trading educators who is also a professional money manager trading FCA-regulated capital.
DeFi vs. CeFi: Decentralization for the win?

“The collapse of crypto shadow banks like Celsius demonstrated just how problematic centralized, opaque finance can be,” says Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis DEX. Centralized finance platforms have taken a huge credibility hit due to poor risk controls, but decentralized finance protocols haven’t escaped unscathed either. So, is DeFi or CeFi likely to emerge stronger from this current period of turmoil, or is the future likely to see some sort of hybrid of the two?
Nvidia cites limited visibility into crypto mining's impact on Q2 results

Graphics card giant Nvidia CFO Colette Kress says the company has been unable to estimate reduced crypto mining demand impacted its Q2 results, which fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday. The chip giant released its financial results for the three months ended July 31, which revealed a 19% quarter-on-quarter...
Bitcoin price gains 3.5% as US PCE data supports shrinking inflation

Bitcoin (BTC) rose rapidly later on Aug. 26 as fresh economic data from the United States furthered hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a 3.55% rise for BTC/USD on the day, allowing the pair to match highs from earlier in the week.
Lower costs, higher speeds after Ethereum’s Merge? Don’t count on it

As we approach the date of Ethereum’s Merge, users have speculated about what it will mean for projects and the wider ecosystem. Some argue the Merge will have little impact on gas fees and believe transaction speeds might improve. However, in general, most ordinary users will not notice much...
72% of Russians say they have never bought Bitcoin: Survey

Cryptocurrency adoption in Russia has not been moving too fast as an overwhelming majority of Russians have apparently noever bought crypto, according to a new survey. Switzerland-based cryptocurrency wallet provider Tangem in July conducted an online poll to learn more about cryptocurrency investors in Russia. As many as 72% of...
