Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 37 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 43 cents at $6.6525 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 8.75 cents at $4.19 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 61.50 cents at 15.6525 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1 cent at $1.4102 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .80 cent at $1.8085 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose 3.08 cents at $.9605 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .