Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, mega-talented player adjusting to Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 5 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart often says he wants his players to be comfortable being uncomfortable, but in the case of Arik Gilbert that only applies on the field.

Smart said he has been pleased with Gilbert, a dynamic talent who transferred from LSU but sat out last season while dealing with personal issues.

“Arik’s done a good job, he understands his assignments,” Smart said following Georgia’s Scrimmage Two on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

One observer at scrimmage said Gilbert continues to look like a rising star, making some great catches in scrimmage action.

Smart said the football is taking care of itself with Gilbert, whose rare blend of size, power, speed and receiver skills make him a potential breakout player this season.

