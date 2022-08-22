Wells Branch’s gluten-free Dream Bakery is closing this week. Its last day of service at 14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 210 is on Friday, August 26. The reason behind the shutter is a “combination of skyrocketing costs, supply issues, and labor shortages,” as the owner Karen Fry explains on Instagram, as well as the pandemic impact. “While we had hoped to make it through the holidays, we’ve had some recent setbacks, and the time has come now,” she writes. The impending closure was announced on August 19. Originally, Dream was opened by founder Azar Owlia in Anderson Mill in 2005. Fry took over in 2016, and expanded with the Wells Branch location in 2018 (taking over what had been Bribery Bakery). The Anderson Mill bakery closed in 2019. The bakery is known for its gluten-free cakes, croissants, and other baked goods. as well as low-carb, and keto options.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO