San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Current

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Big crowds turned out Friday for Whiskey Business, San Antonio's premier whiskey tasting event. Attendees of the Witte Museum gathering were able to sample dozens of whiskeys, scotches and bourbons while taking in live music and DJs — and sampling food from some of the city's best restaurants. Here's...
San Antonio Current

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

May of San Antonio's bars and restaurants are as pleasurable for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. No wonder we see so many people snapping and sharing photos not just of their food and cocktails but of the restaurants themselves. These 23 gorgeous Alamo City eateries offer...
KXAN

Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin

Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
San Antonio Current

15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio

Texas isn't just beautiful on the surface, it's gorgeous underground too. The Lone Star State boasts numerous geological wonders, including an abundance of limestone caves with jaw-dropping rock formations. From deeply winding limestone solutional caves to homes of massive bat colonies, these 15 underground marvels are worth a road trip to see for yourself.
Eater

Wells Branch Gluten-Free Bakery Is Closing This Week

Wells Branch’s gluten-free Dream Bakery is closing this week. Its last day of service at 14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 210 is on Friday, August 26. The reason behind the shutter is a “combination of skyrocketing costs, supply issues, and labor shortages,” as the owner Karen Fry explains on Instagram, as well as the pandemic impact. “While we had hoped to make it through the holidays, we’ve had some recent setbacks, and the time has come now,” she writes. The impending closure was announced on August 19. Originally, Dream was opened by founder Azar Owlia in Anderson Mill in 2005. Fry took over in 2016, and expanded with the Wells Branch location in 2018 (taking over what had been Bribery Bakery). The Anderson Mill bakery closed in 2019. The bakery is known for its gluten-free cakes, croissants, and other baked goods. as well as low-carb, and keto options.
Eater

I’m Completely Fascinated by the $80 Chicken at Pecan Square Cafe

Upscale Austin hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) seems to have a formula for their restaurants: heavy ambiance, good but not stellar food, and outlandish pricing. The prices at MML restaurants have drawn the ire of Austinites through the years ($32 chicken fried steak at Joann’s, $22 rotisserie chicken...
