Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
San Antonio Current
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Big crowds turned out Friday for Whiskey Business, San Antonio's premier whiskey tasting event. Attendees of the Witte Museum gathering were able to sample dozens of whiskeys, scotches and bourbons while taking in live music and DJs — and sampling food from some of the city's best restaurants. Here's...
San Antonio Current
The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
May of San Antonio's bars and restaurants are as pleasurable for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. No wonder we see so many people snapping and sharing photos not just of their food and cocktails but of the restaurants themselves. These 23 gorgeous Alamo City eateries offer...
KXAN
Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin
Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio's The Squeezebox hosting inaugural fajita competition, featuring local chefs and free tacos
The Sept. 4 event will pit five chefs against one another in an epic battle, vying for a $500 cash prize.
San Antonio's full of fun diversions that fit a college student's budget
This list of fun, affordable San Antonio spots should be on any college student's list when it comes time to socialize, have fun and unwind.
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
San Antonio Current
15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio
Texas isn't just beautiful on the surface, it's gorgeous underground too. The Lone Star State boasts numerous geological wonders, including an abundance of limestone caves with jaw-dropping rock formations. From deeply winding limestone solutional caves to homes of massive bat colonies, these 15 underground marvels are worth a road trip to see for yourself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
National nonprofit For Goodness Cakes now providing sweets to San Antonio's underprivileged kids
The Georgia-based nonprofit works with local bakers to provide birthday and graduation cakes to area foster and homeless kids.
Exploring San Antonio's diverse dining options on a college budget
Whether you want to treat yourself after acing an exam, impress a Tinder match or explore the city's food scene, try some of these beloved SA dining spots.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
Eater
Wells Branch Gluten-Free Bakery Is Closing This Week
Wells Branch’s gluten-free Dream Bakery is closing this week. Its last day of service at 14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 210 is on Friday, August 26. The reason behind the shutter is a “combination of skyrocketing costs, supply issues, and labor shortages,” as the owner Karen Fry explains on Instagram, as well as the pandemic impact. “While we had hoped to make it through the holidays, we’ve had some recent setbacks, and the time has come now,” she writes. The impending closure was announced on August 19. Originally, Dream was opened by founder Azar Owlia in Anderson Mill in 2005. Fry took over in 2016, and expanded with the Wells Branch location in 2018 (taking over what had been Bribery Bakery). The Anderson Mill bakery closed in 2019. The bakery is known for its gluten-free cakes, croissants, and other baked goods. as well as low-carb, and keto options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
La Ruina, a new bar from former owners of San Antonio's The Modernist, opening next month
The new concept promises a menu of cocktails made with specialty rums, tequilas and mezcals.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Ukrainian metal band Jinjer coming back to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Dec. 14 show, which also includes P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence.
San Antonio cinema chain Santikos to bring art films once destined for closed Bijou to its other theaters
The Bijou closed in April after spending 35 years as the Alamo City's primary arthouse cinema.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas
A true San Antonio hybrid, the Krayolas initially drew attention for filtering the sounds of the British Invasion through a Mexican American lens.
San Antonio Current
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
A pair of San Antonio homeowners have listed a Mid-Century Modern home in Castle Hills they spent 18 months returning to its sleek 1962 glory. The six-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property hit the market last week for $725,000. The sellers' renovations include opening up the living room and kitchen into a single...
Eater
I’m Completely Fascinated by the $80 Chicken at Pecan Square Cafe
Upscale Austin hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) seems to have a formula for their restaurants: heavy ambiance, good but not stellar food, and outlandish pricing. The prices at MML restaurants have drawn the ire of Austinites through the years ($32 chicken fried steak at Joann’s, $22 rotisserie chicken...
Comments / 0