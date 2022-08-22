ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Grow the Nest Egg

By Spandan Khandelwal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mo6d_0hQcGUpy00

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed the last week lower, ending the four-week winning streak on concerns over the hawkish Fed and weak economic data of some of the influential countries. However, investors should consider fundamentally sound growth stocks The Kroger (KR), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), which also provide a steady income in the form of dividends to generate solid long-term returns. Read on to know more….

Many economists expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance in the upcoming months as inflation remains elevated. Concerns over an economic slowdown have led to benchmark stock indexes closing the last week lower after gaining for four straight weeks on optimism over a slightly eased inflation in July and a red-hot job market.

Weaker-than-expected industrial production and retail sales in China and 40-year high inflation in the UK also added to investors’ concerns. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 1.2% and 2.6%, respectively, last week.

According to Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board, “The U.S. economy will not expand in the third quarter and could tip into a short but mild recession by the end of the year or early 2023.”

Given the current market scenario, building a nest egg is important to attain your long-term goals. To that end, it could be wise to invest in The Kroger Co. ( KR ), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( TSM ), which have solid growth potential and offer a steady income stream in the form of dividends.

The Kroger Co. ( KR )

KR functions as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores which offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce, and multi-department stores which provides apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

Last month, KR announced that it would offer more American delivery by adding spoke facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, and Maywood, Illinois. As a result of working with nearby fulfillment centers, KR delivery will now reach customers in Greater Nashville and the Chicago Metro Area.

In June, KR announced a 35,000 square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy to aid the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and Carbmaster milk beverage. The new line will allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.

KR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 on June 22, 2022, payable on September 1, 2022. KR’s $1.04 annual dividend yields 2.1% at the current share price. Also, it has a four-year average dividend yield of 1.96%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 12.9% CAGR over the past five years.

Also, in June, KR announced it would offer more American delivery through the addition of a new customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Aurora, Colorado, powered by the Ocado Group, engineering a model for the region, leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience in the Denver Metro Area.

KR's sales increased 8% year-over-year to $44.60 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Its operating profit amounted to $1.51 billion, up 87% from its prior-year quarter. The company’s net earnings increased 374.3% from its year-ago value to $664.00 million, while its EPS rose 400% year-over-year to $0.90.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.78 represents a 0.5% improvement year-over-year during the third quarter ending October 2022. Analysts expect KR's revenue to increase 7.6% year-over-year to $34.09 billion during the second quarter ending July 2022. In addition, the company has an impressive earnings history as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimate in all of the trailing four quarters.

The company's shares have surged 9.4% year-to-date and 21.1% over the past nine months.

The company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3.8% over the past five years. In addition, its EPS and levered FCF have grown at CAGRs of 8.3% and 59.9% over the past three years.

KR's POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of A, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock also has a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. Within the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #4 of 38 stocks.

Click here to see KR’s additional POWR Ratings for Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ )

JNJ develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products.

JNJ paid a quarterly dividend of $1.13 on June 7, 2022. JNJ’s $4.52 annual dividend yields 2.6% at the current share price. Also, it has a four-year average dividend yield of 2.6%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 5.9% CAGR over the past five years.

In June, JNJ announced the launch of the new J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) at Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School, jointly established by Duke University and the National University of Singapore (NUS) as a graduate-entry medical school and research powerhouse.

For the second quarter of 2022, JNJ’s sales increased 3% year-over-year to $24.02 billion. Its gross profit improved 2.4% year-over-year to $16.10 billion, while its adjusted net earnings amounted to $4.81 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $2.59, up 4.4% from its prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect JNJ's revenue to increase 0.6% year-over-year to $23.49 billion for the third quarter ending September 2022. The company's EPS is expected to grow 6% year-over-year to $2.26 for the fourth quarter ending December 2022. Moreover, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

The company's shares have soared 1.4% over the past year and 7.2% over the past nine months.

JNJ’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.7% over the past five years. In addition, its EBITDA and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 5.3% and 4.5% over the past three years.

JNJ’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The stock also has an A grade for Stability and a B for Quality and Growth. Within the F-rated Medical - Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #1 of 171 stocks.

Click here to see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Value, and Sentiment for JNJ.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( TSM )

Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, TSM manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices internationally. It offers complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radiofrequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

TSM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 on May 10, 2022, payable on October 13, 2022. TSM’s $1.93 annual dividend yields 2.1% at the current share price. Also, it has a four-year average dividend yield of 2.6%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 10.8% CAGR over the past five years.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, TSM's net revenue increased 43.5% year-over-year to NTD534.14 billion ($17.73 billion). Its income from operations grew 79.9% from its year-ago value to NTD262.12 billion ($8.70 billion), while its net income improved 76.4% from its prior-year quarter to NTD237.18 billion ($7.87 billion). The company's EPS rose 76.4% year-over-year to NTD9.14.

Analysts expect TSM's revenue to increase 34.7% year-over-year to $19.91 billion for the third quarter ending September 2022. The company's EPS is expected to grow 57.7% year-over-year to $1.69 in the third quarter ending September 2022. Moreover, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 1.2% over the past month.

The company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 14.1% over the past five years. In addition, its EBITDA and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 25.6% and 34% over the past three years.

It is no surprise that TSM has an overall B rating, equating to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. TSM has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Sentiment and Growth. In the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #17 of 96 stocks

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TSM (Stability, Momentum, and Value).

KR shares were trading at $49.66 per share on Monday morning, up $0.16 (+0.32%). Year-to-date, KR has gained 11.26%, versus a -11.72% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Spandan Khandelwal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNSCX_0hQcGUpy00

Spandan's is a financial journalist and investment analyst focused on the stock market. With her ability to interpret financial data, she aims to help investors evaluate the fundamentals of a company before investing.

More...

The post 3 Stocks to Help You Grow the Nest Egg appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Manufacturing Company#Nest#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nasdaq#Fed#Kroger#The Federal Reserve#The Conference Board#The Kroger Co
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy