If cities and towns could hand out MVP awards for economic development, Yvonne Fry would have a strong case to receive such an honor from Plant City. The founder of Fryed Egg Productions — she uses the title “chief fry cook” — Fry is a jack-of-all trades when it comes to branding, marketing, public relations, event management and many other business development functions. And, in addition to being a single mom, the 50-year-old is an unabashed evangelist for Plant City, where she was born and raised.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO