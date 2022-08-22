Read full article on original website
Bradenton museum launches search for a new CEO
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is on the hunt again for a new CEO. Just a little more than a year after hiring Hillary Spencer for the role, the museum announced it “went through leadership changes, and Hillary Spencer is no longer the CEO of the museum,” in a message from the board.
Mayor issues RFP for Tropicana Field site, requires acreage set aside for new Rays stadium
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has issued a much-anticipated new request for proposal for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site and is asking prospective developers to keep 17.3 acres available for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The new RFP follows Welch’s decision in late June to...
Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete
Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
Multitalented entrepreneur works to create brighter futures for kids, adults
If cities and towns could hand out MVP awards for economic development, Yvonne Fry would have a strong case to receive such an honor from Plant City. The founder of Fryed Egg Productions — she uses the title “chief fry cook” — Fry is a jack-of-all trades when it comes to branding, marketing, public relations, event management and many other business development functions. And, in addition to being a single mom, the 50-year-old is an unabashed evangelist for Plant City, where she was born and raised.
$3.7M approved in funding for St. Pete affordable housing projects
St. Petersburg City Council approved $3.7 million in funding for affordable housing on August 18, according to a statement released Wednesday morning.
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
USF receives $5.26 million gift, renames insurance school
A local university recently received an investment of over $5 million to address the talent gap in the risk management and insurance industry. On Wednesday, the University of South Florida announced to a room full of community members and media in the FCCI rotunda, filling all three levels, that BRP Group Inc., headquartered in Tampa, had invested $5.26 million to address the industry’s talent gap. The gift to the USF School of Risk Management and Insurance is the largest given to the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
Once-sleepy office hub aims to capitalize on desirable location
Key takeaway: With office buildings being converted to multifamily housing and new amenities being talked up, Tampa’s Westshore District looks to be the city’s next up-and-coming live/work/play neighborhood. Core challenge: The wants and needs of Westshore residents and workers are divergent, making it difficult to plan the district's...
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
We want you: Nomination period opens for Cool Construction issue
With a hot housing market in play, the Business Observer looks to cool things off by focusing on a different part of the industry — the coolest construction projects in the area. It’s that time of year when the team asks readers and sources across our nine county coverage...
Hospital adopts technology in which its VC fund invested
Thanks to a partnership with Enroute, a startup part of its TGH Innoventures venture-capital program, Tampa General Hospital has added another high-tech, artificial-intelligence-powered patient management tool. The list already included the $13 million CareComm system, developed in conjunction with GE Healthcare. Whereas CareComm was implemented to improve the hospital’s capacity...
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes
Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
Two major commercial real estate firms on the move in Tampa
CBRE in Tampa is moving from its longtime home. The commercial real estate brokerage has leased 17,455 square feet of space at the Heights Union development on North Tampa Street. The firm will take over the entire ground floor as well as a private 1,500-square-foot outdoor space wired for Wi-Fi and with seating in the shade.
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
Clearwater man sent threatening emails to attorneys representing HOA: affidavit
A Clearwater man involved in a civil dispute with his homeowner's association was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to the firm representing the HOA.
