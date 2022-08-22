ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton museum launches search for a new CEO

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is on the hunt again for a new CEO. Just a little more than a year after hiring Hillary Spencer for the role, the museum announced it "went through leadership changes, and Hillary Spencer is no longer the CEO of the museum," in a message from the board.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete

Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area's twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen's Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multitalented entrepreneur works to create brighter futures for kids, adults

If cities and towns could hand out MVP awards for economic development, Yvonne Fry would have a strong case to receive such an honor from Plant City. The founder of Fryed Egg Productions — she uses the title "chief fry cook" — Fry is a jack-of-all trades when it comes to branding, marketing, public relations, event management and many other business development functions. And, in addition to being a single mom, the 50-year-old is an unabashed evangelist for Plant City, where she was born and raised.
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city's east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

USF receives $5.26 million gift, renames insurance school

A local university recently received an investment of over $5 million to address the talent gap in the risk management and insurance industry. On Wednesday, the University of South Florida announced to a room full of community members and media in the FCCI rotunda, filling all three levels, that BRP Group Inc., headquartered in Tampa, had invested $5.26 million to address the industry's talent gap. The gift to the USF School of Risk Management and Insurance is the largest given to the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Once-sleepy office hub aims to capitalize on desirable location

Key takeaway: With office buildings being converted to multifamily housing and new amenities being talked up, Tampa's Westshore District looks to be the city's next up-and-coming live/work/play neighborhood. Core challenge: The wants and needs of Westshore residents and workers are divergent, making it difficult to plan the district's...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

We want you: Nomination period opens for Cool Construction issue

With a hot housing market in play, the Business Observer looks to cool things off by focusing on a different part of the industry — the coolest construction projects in the area. It's that time of year when the team asks readers and sources across our nine county coverage...
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hospital adopts technology in which its VC fund invested

Thanks to a partnership with Enroute, a startup part of its TGH Innoventures venture-capital program, Tampa General Hospital has added another high-tech, artificial-intelligence-powered patient management tool. The list already included the $13 million CareComm system, developed in conjunction with GE Healthcare. Whereas CareComm was implemented to improve the hospital's capacity...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes

Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. "With so much growth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Two major commercial real estate firms on the move in Tampa

CBRE in Tampa is moving from its longtime home. The commercial real estate brokerage has leased 17,455 square feet of space at the Heights Union development on North Tampa Street. The firm will take over the entire ground floor as well as a private 1,500-square-foot outdoor space wired for Wi-Fi and with seating in the shade.
TAMPA, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto

PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
PALMETTO, FL

