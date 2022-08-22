Metal guitarists demand more from their strings. Utilising ultra fast alternate picking, heavy downstrokes, and a whole host of extreme techniques, nothing quite puts a set of strings through its paces like metal does. With the best guitar strings for metal you can reliably chug, sweep, tremolo pick, and abuse your whammy bar, safe in the knowledge your strings won’t let you down. If you like to down-tune your guitar then don’t fear either, we’ve picked out the heftiest available strings across all the range to ensure neither you nor your strings get in a flap.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO