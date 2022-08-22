Read full article on original website
Julian Lage explains why he doesn’t use many effects pedals
The jazz virtuoso told Cory Wong how overdrives and other effects interrupt his guitar “choreography”. If you were to take a cursory glance around the internet in search of Julian Lage’s rig, you’d probably come to three conclusions: he uses quite a variety of acoustic guitars and electric guitars, he favors a small handful of tube amps, and – surprisingly – he hardly uses any effects pedals at all.
Watch Slash guide you through his incredible guitar haul in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The guitar legend has also teamed up with the newly launched Gibson Publishing for a coffee table tome detailing his most important instruments. Gibson TV’s The Collection series is always a treat, leveraging the brand’s long-running relationships to poke about some iconic guitar gear hauls. However, the latest episode features the most anticipated guest yet: Slash.
First Pantera reunion shows announced
Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a run of December festival dates. After revealing plans to reunite for a 2023 tour last month, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown – with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – have announced their first shows as the newly reformed Pantera.
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar Annual 2023
Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.
Watch Megadeth perform The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! single We'll Be Back live for the first time
Megadeth have performed We’ll Be Back, the first single from their upcoming 16th album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, live for the first time. After opening their set on Wednesday night (August 24) at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California with Hangar 18 and Dread and the Fugitive Mind, the thrash metal heavyweights launched into We’ll Be Back to a rapturous response from the crowd. Watch the performance below.
Robert Fripp in-depth: his quest to combine Hendrix and Bartók, what made King Crimson “problematic” and why he has “no interest in gear at all”
With a 32-disc boxset of his solo work during the late 1970s already released into the wild and a guitar book coming out in early autumn, Robert sits down with us at Fripp HQ in the middle England countryside to talk all things King Crimson, as we take an exclusive look at the instruments that have given voice to some of prog-rock’s finest moments...
From John Mayer-approved folk-pop to returning mathcore fury: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Must-hear new tracks from Madison Cunningham, Botch, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mdou Moctar, LØLØ and oh so many more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Mathcore pioneers Botch surprise-release first new song in 20 years
One Twenty Two marks the first new material in over two decades from the influential hardcore outfit, who count members of Minus the Bear and Russian Circles among their ranks. Pioneering mathcore outfit Botch have surprise-released their first new material in 20 years. Titled One Twenty Two, the track channels...
Boss expands its portable practice amp lineup with the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX
The feature-packed units reinvent the Cube range, offering a wealth of amp types, onboard effects, preset powers, Bluetooth compatibility, deep editing options, loopers, Stereo In outputs and much more. Boss has debuted the latest entries to its acclaimed lineup of Cube practice amps – the Dual Cube LX and Dual...
Fender Japan launches sensationally styled Scandal signature Stratocaster and Telecaster models
Mami Sasazaki and Haruna Ono's contemporary electrics are joined by Tomomi Ogawa's traditional-looking bass, designed to celebrate Scandal's 15-year partnership with Fender. Fender Japan is home to some of the wildest electric guitars we’ve seen over the past few years, but its latest releases – signature guitars for Scandal’s Haruna Ono, Mami Sasazaki and Tomomi Agawa – are among its classiest yet.
Best 5-string bass guitars 2022: all of the options from budget to boutique
If you’ve found yourself hankering for even more low-end from your bass guitar then you’re in luck! The best 5-string bass guitars give you the extra heft of an added string while still remaining as playable as a regular four-string bass. While the extra string is only technically five more notes, this extended range allows you to take your bass playing into dimensions hitherto undiscovered. Many of the most famous bass guitar players have utilised these, from classic players like John Paul Jones and Jack Bruce, right through to modern masters Fieldy and Robert Trujillo.
Nita Strauss hints at future return to Alice Cooper’s band: “Everyone’s saying it’s a ‘departure’ but I don’t feel, necessarily, that I left”
“Depending on what the schedule looks like next year, I may have the chance to come back,” said the Ibanez signature artist, who recently joined Demi Lovato's touring band. Nita Strauss has refused to rule out a return to Alice Cooper’s band in the future, asserting she hasn’t necessarily “left” the band despite taking up a new role as Demi Lovato’s touring electric guitar player.
Best guitar strings for metal 2022: our top string picks for the metalheads
Metal guitarists demand more from their strings. Utilising ultra fast alternate picking, heavy downstrokes, and a whole host of extreme techniques, nothing quite puts a set of strings through its paces like metal does. With the best guitar strings for metal you can reliably chug, sweep, tremolo pick, and abuse your whammy bar, safe in the knowledge your strings won’t let you down. If you like to down-tune your guitar then don’t fear either, we’ve picked out the heftiest available strings across all the range to ensure neither you nor your strings get in a flap.
Michael Manring heads up unique fundraiser on August 28
The acclaimed experimentalist will be raising funds for his fellow bass wizard Steve Lawson. The great Michael Manring has been in touch with this announcement... Featuring Daniel Berkman, John Lester, and Michael Manring. 1pm California Time. 9pm UK, 10pm Europe. "Our good friend Steve Lawson has been diagnosed with cancer....
Lava Music Blue Lava review
The Blue Lava is a cutting-edge smart guitar with built-in intuitive guitar-centric apps, with which you can record and engage your creativity in myriad ways without having to plug into any external gear. Follow the proliferation of smart-tech musical instruments and you’ll most likely find Lava Music at the forefront...
5 cutting-edge prog guitar licks you need to learn
Prog has seen a huge resurgence in recent years and although the roots go back to the ’70s with bands like King Crimson, Yes and Rush laying the foundations, modern players are still finding new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of guitar further. In this lesson, we’ll look at some of the technical and creative approaches used by some of today’s finest players.
Blackstar St James 50 EL34 Combo review
For professional players and serious amateurs who are after a compact and portable all-valve combo that doesn’t compromise on tone, the St James is a superb choice. Compact and very portable. +. USA-inspired clean channel. +. Superb vintage overdrive channel. +. Cab Rig goes beyond standard IRs. +. Power...
