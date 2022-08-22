ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Tim Walton Relishes Return To Ohio State In Coaching Role

In 1993, Tim Walton played a role in Ohio State’s return to the Big Ten mountaintop — aiding the Buckeyes to their first conference title in seven years — as a cornerback. Now, 29 years later, Walton is in a similar position. The Buckeyes are seeking a...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Bronny James Reportedly Planning To Visit Ohio State

As his recruitment heats up, 2023 Los Angeles Sierra Canyon four-star combo guard Bronny James (6-3, 190) is reportedly looking to plan a visit to Ohio State for the football team’s season opening game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, James’ visit is not...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy