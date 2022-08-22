Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
PE firm finalizing 150K sf lease in Fulton Market
Harrison Street Real Estate Capital is making a big move. The private equity firm is leasing 150,000 square feet of office space in a Fulton Market development, the building’s developer announced Thursday. It plans to occupy space in the not-yet-built 11-story office building at 919 W. Fulton St., Fulton...
therealdeal.com
Retail market stages a rebound as vacancies drop
Chicago’s retail market is starting to rebound. Vacant anchor retail space in the Chicago area dropped 16 percent to 13.2 million square feet this year from its 2020 peak of 15.7 million, Crain’s reported, citing CBRE data. Landlords are securing more space as fewer stores close. After the...
therealdeal.com
Skokie mall loses first major tenant in four years
A Skokie mall that managed to avoid losing major tenants as the retail market struggled is taking a hit. Bloomingdale’s said it would close its department store in the Westfield Old Orchard outdoor shopping mall and open a smaller location elsewhere in Skokie, Crain’s reported. The exit marks the first loss of a major tenant in four years for the 1.7 million-square-foot property on Skokie Boulevard between Old Orchard and Golf Roads, which also has a Nordstrom and a Macy’s. Lord & Taylor left in early 2018.
therealdeal.com
Apex Chicago hit with lawsuit over building conditions
Tenants of a South Side building have filed a class-action lawsuit against their landlord for unsafe living conditions, the second such suit in the city this summer. Three people who live in the Ellis Lakeview Apartments, at 4624 South Ellis Avenue, said owner Apex Chicago and property manager Integra Affordable Management, failed to maintain the building, which led to mold, rodent infestations and roof leaks, outlets including the Chicago Sun-Times reported. While the 105-unit building is federally subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing, the agency isn’t listed in the suit.
therealdeal.com
Ground breaks on $43M city-funded South Side apartments
Affordable housing and retail is coming to Auburn Gresham. Ground broke on Wednesday for a joint venture between Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate Group for a two-building apartment complex on vacant land on the city’s South Side, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The developments will have 58 total units of housing and 8,500 square feet of retail.
therealdeal.com
Gold Coast’s Tavern on Rush to shut down
Chicago is losing the Gold Coast steakhouse where Michael Jordan once smoked cigars after a two-decade run. Tavern on Rush, owned by local restaurateur Phil Stefani, said it will shut down for good at the end of the year, Crain’s reported. The restaurant, where Jon Bon Jovi was recently seen having a drink with Stefani, said the decision was “strictly” because its lease is ending.
therealdeal.com
Luxury apartments, row houses get OK in Naperville
Naperville still has no plans to increase its lack of affordable housing but has greenlit a project for more luxury apartments and row houses. The City Council approved a 212-unit apartment complex for the city’s far south side and a development of eight row houses near Rotary Hill, the Naperville Sun reported.
therealdeal.com
These are July’s priciest home sales in Kane County
The five priciest home sales In Kane County last month ranged from $980,000 to $1.8 million in July, far narrower than June and well below that month’s top price, as the national housing market slows. July’s prices spanned $1.2 million to $2.3 million. Three were in Geneva, while the other two sold in St. Charles and Campton Hills. The data was collated by Zillow from information provided by Midwest Real Estate Data and doesn’t include off-market deals. Read on for thumbnails of the top five.
